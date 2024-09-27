Inside the treasure box: Exploring Hotspot Flea Market

Amid the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego lies a vibrant community of vendors whose individualities help make Hotspot Flea Market a treasure box of individuality. Whether you are looking for clothing, accessories or live music, Hotspot has it all. Behind the scenes, a passionate group of vendors is working to collect one-of-a-kind pieces to display and sell to customers just as they are.

“We like to make our booth look like an “I Spy” book,” Lila Lustenberger, vendor of @Hullabaloo.shop, said.

The hunt is a great inspiration for Lustenberger when curating the items she puts on display. Lustenberger aims for her guests to embark on their own treasure hunts, discovering pieces they love in her artfully designed booth.

Collaboration plays a vital role at Hotspot, with the Hullabaloo shop teaming up with @shopgreendevil. These two friends became collaborators, drawn together by their shared love for vintage trinkets.

At Hullabaloo and Green Devil, shoppers see many items, including posters, jewelry, mirrors, vintage magazines and pins.

Meanwhile, at Chase on Film, we see a dedication to specialization. Chase Lanier of @chaseonfilm was inspired to create his vintage camera shop out of a love of collecting and a desire to share this love with others.

“I had way too many cameras and didn’t know what to do with them,” Lanier said.

Through the lens of specialization, Chase has a popular shop that offers customers a hunt to find one-of-a-kind cameras that best capture their unique passions.

Another standout passionate seller is @bu.gs, who began reselling clothing through a longing to collect what she couldn’t afford when she was younger. Her shop aims to bring 2000s mall fashion to her guests as she curates a unique collection of clothes that reflect her style.

Join the treasure hunt and ignite your passion for vintage- visit the next Hotspot Flea Market on Sept. 28 at 3366 Adams Ave., San Diego, California.