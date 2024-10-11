San Diego Gulls gear up for exciting AHL season

The San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) serve as San Diego’s only professional hockey team and the primary development team for the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League (NHL). The team was established in 2015 and currently plays their home games at Pechanga Arena.

Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samuelli purchased the Norfolk Admirals in 2015, the Ducks AHL affiliate at the time, and relocated them to San Diego. This was done as the AHL created a new Pacific Division for five teams who play in the NHL’s Pacific Division to have their minor league affiliates closer to home. This made travel and prospect development much easier as the former AHL teams all played on the East Coast.

The team’s color scheme is similar to the Ducks with a mainly black and orange color scheme, however, they also have a hint of blue. Meanwhile, their logo matches the now-defunct Western Coast Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls, who played from 1995-2006.

Professional hockey has existed in the San Diego area since 1966 with the original San Diego Gulls, who played from 1966 to 1974. The current iteration of the Gulls is the fourth professional team in the San Diego area to use “Gulls” as their name and the sixth team to use Pechanga Arena as their home ice.

Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to ever play in the NHL, played several seasons with the original Gulls team and is the only player to have his name retired by the team.

To watch the team, there is AHLTV on Flo Hockey, which is debuting this fall for the 2024-25 AHL season as the league switched to the website to enhance the viewing experience for fans. There are also occasional games on Fox 5 San Diego, which the team announces before the season. Meanwhile, the games over the radio air on San Diego Sports 760.

The team opens the season on Oct. 12 in an away game against the Toronto Marlies, with their home opener on Oct. 18 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.