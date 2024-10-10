Exploring San Diego: The heart of San Diego

Linda Vista translated from Latin means “pretty view.” One could describe Linda Vista as a diverse, vibrant neighborhood with a tight-knit community that takes pride in where they come from and who they are.

What started out as a farming community has now become a home to a multitude of ethnicities, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment that celebrates its multicultural roots.

Jesse Phelps, who has been a Linda Vista resident for a year says, “my favorite part about living in Linda Vista is that it’s a smaller community.”

This neighborhood is the heart of San Diego, where community and culture play a huge role, which is seen through the many restaurants and activities offered for locals and visitors alike.

Walking around Linda Vista and attending their annual Multicultural Fair are some of Phelps favorite things to do in the neighborhood.

Linda Vista is known as the heart of San Diego due to its centrality. It is just a short distance away from Mission and Fashion Valley, Old Town, Downtown, Clairemont, Kearney Mesa and Mission Bay Park. There are an abundance of public transportation routes that allow visitors to get around to other prominent spots with ease.

There is plenty to do in the neighborhood- right in the center of this community, there is a plaza full of shops and restaurants.

You can start your morning at San Diego Bakery and Café where they offer an array of Pan Dulce like conchas (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry), nino envueltos and besos. You can pair these sweet breads with a delicious mazapan latte or a variety of drinks offered from their café.

Breakfast items such as bolillo egg sandwiches and breakfast burritos are also offered. Their Huevo A la Mexican bolillo sandwich is equal parts soft and crispy, and it has the perfect amount of eggs, cheese, onions, tomatoes, peppers and beans.

A morning walk is the way to go after breakfast. The Linda Vista Recreation Center is a park in the area that is the perfect spot for a walk.

If you enjoy skating, this park is also home to one of the biggest skateboard parks in San Diego that has features like bowls, full pipes, rails, stairs, observation areas and more according to The City of San Diego.

If you’re still in the area after and looking to grab lunch, you have plenty of options. One of the top lunch spots to go to in Linda Vista is Avian Sandwiches where the locals gather outside to chat and eat. This restaurant specializes in Vietnamese spring rolls and Banh Mi.

There is a yummy selection of Banh Mi to pick from, like grilled chicken, grilled beef, pork and Vietnamese ham. The grilled beef Banh Mi is filled with tender beef, cilantro, shredded carrots and cucumbers and is balanced out with a savory mayo sauce.

Now that you’re done with lunch, you can walk around the Vietnamese market that is right next door where they have a great selection of produce and snacks to shop for. If you happen to be in the area on a Thursday Linda Vista has its farmers market at 4:00 p.m. in the shopping plaza.

After the farmers market, for dinner, there is a local pho place called Pho Hoa that offers cheap bowls of pho. Pho Hoa shows just how important inclusivity and community is not just through the regulars they call by name, but also the welcoming atmosphere for newcomers as well. This place does not accept cards so do not forget to bring cash.

There are plenty of other food options to pick from in the area.

Phelps favorite place to eat at is a taco truck right next to SD Bakery and Café, he highly recommends it.

A fun nighttime activity to participate in is skating/roller blading at Skateworld. This place is always filled with college students and locals who are looking to have a great night.

Linda Vista may be a smaller community, but it’s a neighborhood of history, culture, food and fun. Just 19 minutes away from SDSU by car and easily accessible by public transit, you don’t want to miss out on the opportunities that are offered here.