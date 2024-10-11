Photo Essay: Nothing is forgotten: A year after Oct. 7, 2023

Gallery • 14 Photos Christie Yeung Anna Krassowizki, San Diego State University Student Representative for Hillel of San Diego, leads off the Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in front of Hepner Hall at SDSU.

Under the warm California sun, San Diego State University Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine at SDSU held remembrance vigils in front of Hepner Hallon back-to-back days, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

According to the Associated Press, ever since Hamas’ initial attack in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to more than 1,200 Israeli casualties, Israel has struck back, claiming more than 42,000 Palestinians’ lives in this ongoing war.

Each organization hosted around eight speakers at their event.

SDSU Hillel started the event by handing out yellow flowers to attendees and passersby, along with three different tables for people to chat and commemorate. After all the speakers finished their speeches, it became an open-ended event for attendees to chat among themselves and revisit the tables.

SJP began by handing out flyers and colored chalks for attendees to draw and write messages on the floor. The speakers interacted with the audience by leading the crowd to chant phrases and read poems together.

In the end, however, the same message was delivered – the war needs to end before more lives are lost.





