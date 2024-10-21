Cats, dogs and pups oh my! San Diego Super Adoption Event

Vegan Food Popup and A Way Home for Dogs partnered together to host a San Diego Super Adoption event. The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 12. at North Park Mini Park.

This was the second super adoption event hosted at the North Park Vegan Food Popup, making it a newer event. The first event was hosted earlier in April where dozens of animals were adopted.

Elizabeth Martinez, a recent San Diego resident, has never been to an adoption event before.

“It was amazing to see how many people from the community showed up to support the event,” said Martinez.

Vegan Food Popup is the biggest outdoor vegan market in San Diego with over 60 vendors. They regularly produce markets and events that support local diverse businesses.

But the highlight of Saturday was the adorable animals. There were 12 local animal non-profits that showed up with plenty of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens ready to be adopted.

For those interested in fostering an animal or learning about volunteer opportunities and ways to help homeless animals in San Diego, this is the perfect event to connect with local non-profits.

Some of the local non-profits this month include: Frosted Faces Foundation, The Animal Pad, SPOT, Thrive Animal Rescue, Lionel’s Legacy, Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County and Angels for Dogs and Cats.

“It was fun to visit the variety of booths and chat with the different agency members about the animals they care for,” said Martinez.

Going to this event made Martinez realize the importance of volunteers at non-profits.

The non-profits in attendance were happy to give out unlimited information and to tell the stories of the animals in need of adoption.

“My favorite part was meeting the animals and hearing their stories from the team members,” Martinez said.

The Animal Pad and SPOT were two non-profits that had puppies to interact with. If you have a sweet spot for senior dogs Frosted Faces and Lionel’s Legacy are the perfect places to look.

After looking at the animals, there was a strip with plenty of vegan food options to try. Some of the cuisine that was offered were Mexican, Thai, Chinese, pizza and plant-based chicken sandwiches.

They also had vegan desserts available. Maya’s Cookies, a vegan cookie company set up shop at the adoption event and had flavors like iced oatmeal, snickerdoodle and chocolate chip available.

Although Martinez had a fun time, she did have one thing she would change about the event and that was the amount of shade provided or the setting.

“It was visible that some of the animals were uncomfortable and overheating,” Martinez said.

Despite the heat, it was still an informative event that had delicious vegan food, and many animals to be adopted.

If you’re looking to volunteer or want more information on how to adopt/foster an animal, be on the lookout for the next Super Adoption Event. You can stay updated by following Vegan Food Popup here.