Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: San Diego Super Adoption Event in North Park
Local animal rescue non-profits with dogs old and young up for adoption
by
Mikayla Delleney
,
Photographer
•
October 23, 2024
Duke, a senior dog up for adoption, with Frosted Faces at San Diego Super Adoption on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024.
Mikayla Delleney
•
12 Photos
Mikayla Delleney
A dog with the County of San Diego at San Diego Super Adoption on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024.
