Photo Essay: San Diego Super Adoption Event in North Park

Local animal rescue non-profits with dogs old and young up for adoption
by Mikayla Delleney, PhotographerOctober 23, 2024
Duke, a senior dog up for adoption, with Frosted Faces at San Diego Super Adoption on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024.
A dog with the County of San Diego at San Diego Super Adoption on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024.
