Review: Me·Me Tea & Dessert

If you’re looking for a new local drink spot, this Clairemont-based boba shop with a welcoming, bright, and clean atmosphere encourages you to revisit. Me·Me Tea is the perfect stop for dessert and boba due to the unique experience and handcrafted flavors.

Originally a part of a franchise, the shop owners eventually decided to break away and become their own brand due to different needs. A staff member of 5 years said, “We wanted more creative freedom in terms of what drinks and dessert items we can sell and create.”

This change led to the freedom of being able to bring in top-grade items from not only Taiwan but other places as well. The staff value their guests which can be seen by the decision of the name of their shop.

In Chinese Me·Me means “secret.” The staff says it’s a “play on words with the English meaning of ‘me’: that is each person’s own tea. Me (my) tea. Each tea is unique and personalized to each guest.”

One staff member would describe Me·Me Tea as, consistent, tasty and varied.

Me·Me Tea has an in-store pickup service for people who are busy and on the go. Despite it being a grab and go shop, the staff makes sure that every time a regular comes in, they get the same drink as last time.

This shows that consistency is something that the shop truly values, it’s what makes their shop different along with the variety of drinks they offer.

With an extensive drink menu, Me·Me Tea has something for everyone. They have smoothies, blended drinks, milk teas, fresh milk drinks, fruit teas, coffee and more. There are drinks for any time of day or season: caffeinated and non-caffeinated, hot and cold. Non-dairy alternatives are also offered for those who cannot have regular milk.

Guests can also customize the level of sweetness and ice.

There are plenty of toppings to add including, lychee jelly, oreo, ice cream, different types of boba and more.

Some popular items on the menu are a little bit of everything, says a staff member. They have the brown sugar milk tea, the teapresso milk teas, like the Tie Guan Yin that are popular. And since it’s warm right now drinks like fruit teas and blended drinks are pretty popular.

After trying drinks, the Brown Sugar Milk Tea is packed with flavor and its boba has the perfect texture. Their Nutella Cream Coffee is also the perfect amount of sweetness and just enough caffeine to keep you going for the day.

The creation of menu items is a team effort and often they get requests from their guests about products to add. For instance, they expanded the amount of non-caffeinated drinks in response to customer requests.

“The whole team takes part in figuring out the recipes and doing taste tests to come up with the final product,” the staff member says. “The other times, our ideas are based [on]our food industry backgrounds and our cultural heritage.”

Me·Me Tea offers delicious desserts like baked mochi cake, cheesecake, and cookies. The cheesecakes are mini round ones and they have flavors like Nutella, Oreo, espresso and mango.

The one thing that Me·Me wants you to know about their shop is that, “we try to the best of our ability to offer good products out to anybody that walks in and that we are consistent, that you come in once and know what you’re going to expect next time.”

So, if you haven’t been to Me·Me Tea, this boba shop is a must try. It’s the perfect spot for a busy college student looking for a quick fix.

You can visit Me·Me Tea at: 4203 Genesee Ave #102. For information about their hours and menu.