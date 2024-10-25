The Numero Group comes to San Diego’s Friends of Friends Listening Bar Garnering Music Fanatics Citywide

To be deep in the music world is to know The Numero Group. Self-proclaimed as “The alternative history of popular music,” the group works as an archival record label searching for, compiling and distributing the works of Duster, Ozean, Blonde Redhead and more.

But The Numero Group isn’t just a record label; it’s almost a museum—“an art project disguised as a business” as described on their website. The label kicked off a pop-up tour in early October, arriving in San Diego on October 9th. The event, held at National City’s Friends of Friends café and listening bar, offered more than just records.

The room was adorned with CDs, shirts, pins, postcards, zines, books, light and people, including two of the label’s very own founders, Ken Shipley and Rob Sevier. Not only are they the minds behind the label, but they were the bodies behind the event.

They were around talking to customers, helping at checkout, and searching for t-shirts. In a crowded room, it felt sincere. Of course, the discounted prices and one-of-a-kind items draw a crowd, but they seemed to stay for something else.

Where else is a crowd like this produced? A concert, perhaps, but likely at a price-gouged ticket cost. This event was free. Nothing was paid to get in, and though a few items were bought (a record for a friend, a postcard for my wall, a pin for my bag), it would have been possible to leave having spent zero dollars while still feeling fulfilled. This is a credit to the people. No other label is doing what The Numero Group is doing—they invite you into their world.

I understand why no one else does this, it’s hard work, essentially a tour. Talking to Ken Shipley he painted the behind-the-scenes picture.

“We drove this truck from Chicago to here and we set up a store in Phoenix the first day,” Shipley said. “It was 108 degrees in Phoenix, in the truck it was closer to 120. But there was a line for three hours outside the store, we had to set up.”

It’s not easy, but they’re committed. And the fans are committed too. The event was over at 8 p.m., but by 7:45 p.m., there were still hoards of people inside browsing, eating food and socializing. It was a special feeling, one that is becoming increasingly rare.

As activities like in-person shopping and theaters become less popular, concerts have consistently proven to be a way to draw people together. Similarly, this event was an opportunity to connect. It draws a certain audience, like-minded fans with similar interests, there’s an overlap.

“It’s an opportunity to connect our audience with cool music, cool records, and then also people who are into the same thing […] in a city with several million people you gotta find that way to bring people together,” Shipley said.

It draws a niche crowd, and it’s not a place where there’s something for everyone, but it’s a place for someone.

“I’ve sold 12 Ozean LPs today,” Shipley recalled. “I know all the Ozean fans don’t know each other in San Diego. Maybe this gets us a little closer.”

This is what The Numero Group has created at these pop-ups: a place for music lovers to interact directly with the music and each other. In a world with so much, maybe this is all people need—a way to bring us a little closer.