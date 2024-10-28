Bridging the gap: Can SDSU students reap any benefits at their own venues?

An extra traffic jam, a 30-minute wait at local dining spots or random event attendees parking on neighborhood streets provides a glimpse into the challenges students face when highly sought-after events take place on campus. With tuition hikes soaring and living expenses skyrocketing, why can’t the student body reap the benefits of these events happening right on their own campus?

Viejas Arena and Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre stand as two of the largest venues at San Diego State University. These venues host a wide range of major events, from concerts and entertainment to graduations and lectures.

Viejas Arena, inaugurated in July 1997, accommodates nearly 13,000 people. It was built on the site of the former Aztec Bowl football stadium and now serves as the home to both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as hosting various artists and comedians. Viejas Arena has witnessed performances from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Billy Joel and Elton John, who kicked off their world tour there.

The Open Air Theater began construction in 1939 and was unveiled in 1941 as “The Greek Theatre.” Over the years, this amphitheater has hosted both underground musicians and top-tier household names. In 2014, it underwent a renaming when it partnered with California Coast Credit Union.

Despite these impressive venues being on campus, students receive little benefit from their presence beyond the convenience of proximity for those who live nearby. Ticket prices remain high and hard to obtain, especially for students grappling with financial pressures.

Joey Bishop, a fourth-year SDSU student, expressed his own frustrations.

“It almost feels like a slap in the face,” Bishop said. “There have been times when I can hear the concerts from the library balcony, and it’s cool until you realize you have work to do and there’s a literal concert going on outside.”

Many popular performers attract audiences from the surrounding areas, mostly consisting of non-students, due to SDSU’s exclusive relationship with Live Nation, one of the world’s largest entertainment promotion companies.

“Live Nation sees Viejas Arena and The Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre as two unique venues that happen to be located on a college campus,” explained Aaron Woods, Director of Event Management for SDSU. “Their primary focus is on the broader San Diego community, not just the students.”

Woods, who has worked with the Event Management team for 25 years, noted that Live Nation and SDSU generally operate separately, with a production manager from Live Nation serving as a liaison. Woods handles general setup, security, show details and the box office department.

“Historically, the percentage of actual SDSU students attending these shows is very low,” Woods noted. “Occasionally, when there are sales struggles, discount offers are made, but they apply to everyone in the community.”

When a corporate giant like Live Nation oversees operations, it becomes challenging for students to receive significant benefits, given their relatively small role in the equation.

However, when situations with sales struggles, there opens up a perfect opportunity to offer students tickets for a discounted price. This would attract more students to future shows and generate more sales for the struggling show.

Moreover, these events create obstacles and disruptions for the thousands of students living on or near campus.

“I remember when Adam Sandler had a show here in the past; there was bumper-to-bumper traffic from the arena to my street a couple of blocks off campus,” Mark O’Brien, a fourth-year SDSU student, said. “When a big-name performer comes, the campus turns into chaos.”

Beyond the immediate frustrations of traffic and noise, the lack of student involvement in these campus events is disheartening for many. SDSU students are passionate about their university and the vibrant culture it fosters, yet they often find themselves on the sidelines when it comes to major campus happenings.

“It’s not just about getting cheaper tickets,” O’brien added. “We want to feel like an integral part of the campus community, and that includes having access to the events that make our university special.”

In the face of these challenges, SDSU students are determined to forge a stronger connection with their campus events, striving for a more inclusive and vibrant university experience for all.