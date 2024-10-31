Two suspects in custody after shooting at SDSU transit center, as police provide all clear

An individual was shot at San Diego State University following an altercation in the area of 5100 College Ave, at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

According to an SDSU police alert, one person had been shot and transported to a local hospital, and at 5:44 p.m. one suspect was in custody. A second suspect is also in police custody and the weapon believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.

The university said the individuals involved in the shooting are not SDSU affiliates.

At 7:35 p.m., police asked everyone on campus to remain indoors, as officers were still searching for a third suspect believed to be connected to the shooting. Police followed up that communication less than half-hour later to say the third suspect was not on or near campus and gave an all clear.

The campus community can anticipate additional police activity.

The victim’s medical status is still unknown.

Evening classes, events and activities have all been canceled for the rest of the night, on Oct. 31.

For any more updates regarding the campus students should download the SDSU safe app.