Football suffers devastating loss to Boise State

San Diego State suffered their first loss of the season in conference play against the 15th ranked Boise State Broncos. The Aztecs fall to 3-5 on the season and are now 2-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

The scarlet and black had to face Heisman hopeful and Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, who currently leads the nation in rushing yards and is second in rushing touchdowns.

The Aztecs were looking to rebound following a last minute loss last week against the Washington State Cougars.

SDSU started the game with the football but ended up punting the ball after a quick three and out.

Boise State quickly opened up the game on their first possession with an eight-play drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Latrell Caples from quarterback Maddux Madsen.

The Aztec were to get a first down on their next possession with a fake punt, but punted the ball away soon after. The Broncos answered on their next drive with another touchdown pass to Caples, this time a 19-yard connection.

Boise State continued to dominate after Danny O’Neil threw a 35-yard pick six to cornerback A’Marion McCoy. The Broncos led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

San Diego State punted the ball away again to start the second quarter and Boise State scored another touchdown on their third offensive drive of the game with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Madsen to wide receiver Prince Strachan.

Trying to mount a comeback, The Aztecs converted their second first down of the game on a 41-yard pass to Jordan Napier. However, the drive stalled out and SDSU had to kick a 27-yard field goal, but the Aztecs still trailed 28-3.

The SDSU defense got their first stop of the game and the offense was able to take advantage with a scoring drive ending with a six-yard rushing touchdown by Marquez Cooper. San Diego State cut the lead to 28-10.

Boise State regained the momentum again after another touchdown drive with 22 seconds left in the half. The drive ended with another touchdown pass to Caples as Boise State led 35-10 at the half.

The Broncos opened up the second half with and continued their dominance. Jeanty at this point had been kept in check for most of the game, but he broke out in the second half.

He opened the scoring in the second half with a four-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Broncos lead to 42-10.

The scoring died down after Boise State went up by 32 points. The Aztecs were able to make another stop against Boise, but the offense failed to take advantage as the third quarter came to an end with the Broncos still up 42-10.

The fourth quarter began with SDSU seemingly throwing in the towel. Jeanty got his second rushing touchdown of the night with another four-yard TD, extending their lead to 49-10.

The Aztecs got their second touchdown of the game after a 30-yard touchdown pass from O’Neil to Napier, but it was in vain as Boise State still led 49-17 with 7:35 left in the game.

The Broncos scored one more touchdown to end the night, even with their starters pulled. Their final score came from a two-yard rushing touchdown from fullback Tyler Crowe.

SDSU scored one more time with a 30-yard touchdown pass from O’Neil to Mekhi Shaw. It was unfortunately a garbage time touchdown as the game finally came to an end with Boise State winning 56-24.

Jeanty ended up with another impressive game, posting 149 total yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Aztecs next game will be against New Mexico at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.