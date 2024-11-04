SDSU provides resources to help with election-related matters

With Election Day quickly approaching, students may feel stressed, whether they are voters or not. To support students during this voting season, San Diego State University’s campus initiatives and voter resources are here to ease students’ anxiety and facilitate access to information.

The Associated Students Rock The Vote is one of the campus initiatives that aims to increase SDSU students’ civic and voting participation. The campaign is dedicated to giving students the tools and knowledge they need to vote in an informed manner. To help spread the word, it organized numerous events, from debate watch parties to educational sessions on campus.

Derrick Herrera, a master’s student studying public administration and the Chair of the RTV Initiative, hopes the initiative will help guide students, especially the ones feeling unsure, throughout the voting process.

“Opening the opportunity on several topics and what will be on your ballot is something we capitalized on to create a segway in talking about the importance of voting,” Herrera said. “Letting students take initiative on what they want to be educated on and how they can feel confident going into the polls, so they can make the most effective change they can.”

According to Herrera, the initiative changes annually, but since this is an election year, all eyes are on the campaign.

“[The election] has changed the culture on what students need right now,” Herrera said. “That is being educated, finding out where to be informed and overall seeking education rather than an opinion.”

An email from Student Affairs and Campus Diversity states that SDSU encourages all eligible students to vote in the upcoming election and to visit RTV for more information on how to register and where to cast their ballots.

Students can vote in person at the Fowler Ballroom in the SDSU Alumni Center or the Love Library from Nov. 2-5. There is also a ballot drop-box in the student union.

While the voter registration deadline has passed, students still have one more chance to register on Nov. 5. Same-day Voter Registration, or Conditional Voter Registration, is a safety net for Californians who missed the deadline or need to update their registration information. Commuter students can visit the California Secretary of State’s website to find their nearest polling location.

Lexi Hafner, a third-year psychology major, is eager to vote and have their voice heard this election year.

“Voting is important in order to fight for what you believe in,” Hafner said. “There’s the presidential election, but it is really important to vote for propositions and for elected officials that will be impacting you in your area. It is really important to do your research and know who you are voting for.”

This election causes some students to feel unsure whether they should participate.

Isabella Ojeda, a third-year majoring in civil engineering, is one of those students still debating whether or not to vote this election cycle.

“There is so much stigma around what is going on, and it is difficult to decide,” Ojeda said. “Whatever happens after this election, as soon as we graduate, that will be our housing and job market. It is scary, there is a lot in the air right now.”

In addition to the presidential election, this year’s ballot includes key propositions and local officials directly impacting the community. For those interested in learning more about these measures, The Daily Aztec’s ballot guide provides detailed information for understanding who you are voting for.