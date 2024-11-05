“The Wild Robot” is a film that takes you through the full spectrum of emotions, from laughter to bawling your eyes out

This review reflects the opinions of one reviewer rather than the larger views of The Daily Aztec.

Have you been looking to cry recently? Well, boy do I have the movie for you.

Universal Pictures’ “The Wild Robot” will rip your heart out with its gut-wrenching story following ROZZUM unit 7134, Brightbill and Fink.

The movie opens with ROZZUM unit 7134 washing ashore on an uninhabited island. Once on the island, she begins searching for a task. In the process, she accidentally not only scares the wild animals living there but also squashes a family of geese.

One of the geese in the family survives and imprints on ROZZUM unit 7134. The robot4 gains the task of raising the young goose whom she names Brightbill. She protects Brightbill from a fox Fink who claims to be the local goose expert. As the expert, Fink guides ROZZUM unit 7134, now nicknamed Roz, in how to raise a young goose.

The movie follows Roz and Fink as they raise Brightbill into adulthood so that he can join the rest of the geese in migrating south for the winter.

Throughout the film, we see the concept of an adopted family explored as Roz becomes the adopted mother of Brightbill. We also see the concept of a found family as the other animals in the forest come together to not only raise Brightbill but also protect one another.

If the premise doesn’t draw you in and convince you to head to the closest theater, the star-studded cast certainly will.

Starring “Black Panther’s” Lupita Nyong’o as Roz, “Heartstopper’s” Kit Conner as Brightbill and “The Last of Us’s” Pedro Pascal as Fink, the film features a standout cast. Outside of these three main characters, Mark Hamill, Bill Nighy and Stephanie Hsu also all make an appearance.

With this cast, “The Wild Robot” draws in younger audiences with stars of “Heartstopper” and “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once,” while also appealing to older viewers with talent from “Star Wars” and “Love Actually.”

With a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.9 audience rating summary on Google “The Wild Robot” is seeing both critical success and audience acclaim.

Overall, the heartfelt emotions and beautiful painterly animation style worked wonders at making “The Wild Robot” one of the best animation films in recent years.