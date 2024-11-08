What SDSU Students are wearing this fall season

Fall is officially here, meaning students are switching their flip-flops and tube tops for boots and sweaters. Living in Southern California comes with one big con: there are no seasons.

San Diego more specifically tends to stay in the 60s and 70s during the fall time, but that does not mean students can not participate in trendy fall fashion!

It is no secret that San Diego State is a fashionable campus full of students who express themselves through their clothing as there are many sources to do so. With the local flea markets such as Lucky Stars and Hot Spot Flea among SDSU clubs such as The Look and Hue, SDSU students know exactly how to express themselves through fashion and creativity.

The trend cycle is an everlasting clock as there is always something new every year when it comes to fall trends and fashion. Last year in 2023 we saw ballet flats and matching sweat sets and this year we see even bigger and better fashion.

A timeless trend that had a resurgence over summer and is lasting through fall is leopard and cheetah print. On top of that, brown leather has made its way into fall as Frye’s Campus Boots had a resurgence on social media modeled on today’s biggest stars.

One big trend that has snuck its way to campus is not necessarily clothing, but a hairstyle —bangs. Bangs have always been in, whether it be curtain bangs, side bangs or just traditional bangs. In this case, a good Jane Birkin or Brigette Bardot bang has been an essential accessory, especially in autumn.

SDSU is big on athleisure as 23,461 students have made visits to the Aztec Recreation Center (ARC) in the 22-23 school year alone. Sweat suits and matching athletic sets have become a classic SDSU student staple that has been in trend with students for what seems like forever. It is easy to throw on and comfortable for long school days and harsh study nights.

Although we can figure out what is in trend it is better to go straight to the source, which is the students! The Look Magazine is a student-run magazine emphasizing creativity, writing, fashion, photography and more but the members involved themselves have their individualistic style that should be spotlit.

I asked a few members what their current fall clothing staple was, and here’s what they said.

“My favorite fall clothing essential would have to be boots with some thick warm socks!” model at The Look Magazine, Sammy Biondi, said.

“My fall essential is definitely a statement hat!” Aya Mobley, Vice President of styling at The Look Magazine, said.

“I would have to say it is either between baggy jeans or a maxi skirt,” Ava Howard, who is responsible for styling at The Look Magazine, said.

“My fall clothing essential is accessories!” Eden Rosenthal, stylist at The Look Magazine, added. “It’s hard to imagine fall without also imagining the weather being bearable enough to add layers. In San Diego, where the weather can still throw a warmer fall day, I like to kind of give the impression of layers. A cute bag, clutch or in this case stuffy always adds a layer without the heat.”

Keep an eye out for more fall trends developing on campus this season, as students bring fresh style to SDSU’s already stylish scene. Expect a unique mix of the latest trends as the campus transitions to fall.