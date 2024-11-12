Women’s tennis serve up success to close out fall season

The San Diego State women’s team ended their fall season on a high note this past weekend when they hosted the SDSU Fall Classic at the Aztec Tennis Center. Over three days, the Aztecs went head-to-head against fifty-two athletes from seven schools.

The tournament kicked off on Friday with a promising start, as doubles dominated.

They finished the day with a near-perfect 9-1 record in singles. SDSU’s Gloria Alogo, Ninon Martinache and Jo-Yee Chan led the charge with decisive straight-set wins.

For doubles, players Chan/Martinache clinched a 6-4 win against Eastern Washington’s Isabella Foshee/Kenzington Mann, while Gloria Alogo/Liisa Varul dominated their court, besting UC San Diego’s Naomi Nguyen/Polina Jorniak 6-1, advancing to the semifinals.

Saturday only fueled the Aztecs’ momentum. They ultimately racked up seven victories and advanced several players to the finals.

Alogo and Martinache won their semifinal matches in the Red Draw, while Zoe Olmos and Liisa Varul advanced in the Black Draw. Notably, Olmos won in a nail-biting tiebreaker against Colorado State’s Logan Voeks, 7-5. Jo-Yee Chan received a walkover to secure her spot in the finals as well. The Aztecs also won a crucial doubles semifinal match, with Chan/Martinache defeating Nevada’s Silvia Maria Costache and Petra Janigova (Nevada) 6-4.

On the final day, the home team brought their A-game once again as they wrapped up their fall season with five more wins.

Chan and Martinache completed a flawless weekend in doubles with a 6-1 victory over Colorado State’s Erechtchenko and Sarah Weekley. Both then followed up with hard-fought singles wins. Chan outlasted University of San Diego’s Filippa Bruu-Syversen, 6-3, 3-6,6-2. Martinache fought off a comeback attempt by Saint Mary’s MiaAngelina Ruja 6-0, 3-6, [10-5]. Gjinaj and Olmos also won their singles matches, showing dominance from the Aztecs.

With an impressive showing throughout the weekend, the Aztecs now turn their focus to the spring season, which starts again at home on January 18 against Point Loma.