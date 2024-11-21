Categories:

Photo Essay: SDSU men’s basketball battle it out against ranked No.3 Gonzaga in 80-67 loss

SDSU men’s basketball goes toe to toe with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a packed Viejas Arena
by Jamie Sanchez, PhotographerNovember 21, 2024
Aztec senior Guard Wayne McKinney III takes a shot against Gonzaga senior guard Michael Ajayi in a 80-67 loss on Monday, Nov. 19 at Viejas Arena.
Aztec sophomore guard BJ Davis goes up against Gonzaga senior guard Ryan Nembhard ending in a 80-67 loss on Monday, Nov. 19 at Viejas Arena.
