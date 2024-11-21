Editorial: Thrifting is as essential as studying for college culture

Life as a college student is not easy. Sometimes we are hanging on by a thread just to make ends meet. That is why so many students choose to shop at thrift stores.

Sure, some people may give you the occasional side eye, but you are getting items you want and need for an affordable price. By buying these items you’re helping the environment, preventing them from ending up in the trash or on the floor and recycling them for further use.

It’s also the thrill of the hunt. You never know what you can find, but you’re guaranteed to walk out with something. You can find DVDs and a DVD player, so you can watch a movie while you’re studying in your dorm room. You can even expand your book collection and gain new insights, which can definitely help you when it’s time to write essays. And more importantly, you can buy great clothes, dresses, shirts, sweatshirts and much more, at a great cheap price.

As an alternative, you can also try online thrifting available, where you can buy and resell your thrifted finds on platforms like Depop, Poshmark and ThredUp. Although it’s true that some of these items are used or second-hand, they can still last a long time. For every faded and worn-out shirt, you can find around two to three good pieces of clothing that are either in very good condition or close to new. The best part is you can get around three pieces of clothing for $15 or $20 at most.

We can always find clothing that appeals to us in retail stores like Target and Walmart, or in more upscale fashion spots like Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s and JC Penney. Whether it’s vintage finds or licensed gear from our favorite bands or comic book heroes, the reality is we’ll often pay a hefty price for these items. Sometimes it’s $40, $100, or even $200– often for just two to four pieces.

Now, for a college student, thrifting has a lot of benefits. Students already have to pay for housing, meal plans, textbooks, classes…the list is endless. Keep in mind some students don’t receive financial aid, therefore they are required to have two or three jobs just to be able to stay afloat. Getting these items at an affordable price relieves students, as it allows them to focus on the most important thing: their education.

San Diego State University has booths around campus that sell used clothing. These items vary in price from $5, $10 and $20. There is also a program called GreenLove, which is under the Associated Students organization, that holds a clothing-related event throughout the semester. This event is called A.S Swap Shop. According to the A.S. GreenLove Instagram, you can donate clothing to this event, and you can swap with other students who donate their clothes. By the way, this event is completely free.

Rylie Ridpath is the commissioner of the sustainability program, GreenLove, and is majoring in sustainability and geography. “I think that thrifting is just a way to bring people together, in a way that you don’t need to have a lot of money to do it. So it can transcend that, and it’s just like an activity that can really start conversations about sustainability,” Ridpath said.

With the rise of social media, especially TikTok, thrifting has become very popular. You can find many videos dedicated to someone’s thrifting journey, a video showing the shopper’s haul, or sometimes it just shows how fun thrifting can be.

As you watch these videos you may get a sense of what you are missing out on. By going out to thrift stores, specifically the local ones, you are not only supporting the community, but you are giving the used items a second chance.

Thrifting will always allow you to create and indulge in a new hobby that can help you escape the reality of college life.