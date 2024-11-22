San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Thanksgiving wait

by Raena NguyenNovember 22, 2024
A multipanel comic about the struggle of waiting for the Thanksgiving break. (Raena Nguyen)
