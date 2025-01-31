Tiger Returns to Torrey: The Genesis Invitational Relocates to Iconic Course

The PGA TOUR and The Genesis Invitational have confirmed that the annual Los Angeles tournament hosted by Tiger Woods will be relocated to the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course from Feb. 10 through 16.

Genesis, TGR Live and The Riviera Country Club came to an agreement on Jan. 16, that The Genesis Invitational would be relocated from The Riviera Golf Club due to recent fires in Greater Los Angeles, out of respect for those affected.

The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to The Riviera Golf Club in 2026.

This will be the second time that Torrey Pines is hosting a PGA TOUR event in a month’s time span. The Farmers Insurance Open was just in town last week and has been at Torrey Pines since 1968. It has also hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2021.

“We are grateful to the City of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament,” Tournament Host Tiger Woods said. “We look forward to playing on another championship-caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.”

Woods is a major reason for Torrey Pines having a long-lasting impact in the world of professional golf. He has eight total wins at Torrey, with a historic victory at the 2008 U.S. Open. This win gave him his third career Grand Slam, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only other player to accomplish this.

However, once Tiger stopped playing tournaments consistently due to injuries, The Farmers Insurance Open lost a lot of its hype.

“As someone who’s played here for over 30 years, you took it for granted that Tiger Woods was going to show up here and the city of San Diego was going to have the best player in the world each and every year at its event,” San Diego native Charley Hoffman said. “We’re in reality now with what every other city has to deal with without Tiger Woods or the best player in the world playing here.”

This year at the Farmers Insurance Open, there are only 18 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and 10 of the top 30. With two Signature Events coming up in the next couple of weeks, many players are taking the week off from competing at Torrey Pines, as they prepare for more significant tournaments.

“Xander [Schauffele], one of the best players in the world, has an injury. He’s traditionally played here. Xander’s trying to get ready to win more major championships, there’s no reason to push it early in the year and hurt himself more. You’re going to see guys taking this week off if it stays on this date, no question,” Hoffman said.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starts on Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, and The Genesis Invitational will be held from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16. As these are two of the bigger events to start the season, many of the top guys are working on getting healthy and prepared for these upcoming tournaments.

With that being said, Torrey Pines will host a Signature Event which is the biggest event here since the 2021 U.S. Open. PGA TOUR players who competed in The Farmers Insurance Open are all for The Genesis Invitational taking place in San Diego.

“No pushback from me. Bring it here, please,” World No. 6 Ludvig Åberg said in a pre-tournament press conference.

Since Torrey Pines has hosted Major Championships, it will play with severe difficulty which is necessary for Signature Events.

“I think the platform here in San Diego would be a very logical place to put it…This is a major championship golf course,” Hoffman said.

Of course, Torrey Pines being a great challenge for the players is significant, but the fact that The Genesis Invitational is coming to San Diego means that the top talent will be in attendance.

Hosting such an important event will bring tons of attention back to an incredibly iconic course. Not to mention, Tiger Woods will be back at one of the most pivotal golf courses in his career. This event is exactly what Torrey needs in order to bring back its legacy and fame.

“I don’t want it to get to a point where we’ve just kind of forgotten about it because to me personally, I think of the wins that Tiger won, like even myself and what that felt like,” 2015 and 2018 Farmers Insurance Open Champion Jason Day said.

Day has been loyal to this tournament while making 15 total appearances and winning twice. He wants to see the venue thrive and receive the love that it deserves.

For those who competed in the most recent Farmers Insurance Open, they have an early look of how Torrey Pines will be playing at The Genesis Invitational. This advantage could make for a competitive weekend against the top guys who weren’t present last week.

“It’s just that when you’re facing tough golf courses…the more you play on them, the more comfortable you get. The fairways are much tighter than most of the fairways we play all year,” 2024 Farmers Insurance Open Champion Matthieu Pavon said. “The greens are definitely firmer this year, the rough is thick, so why not play it two times? I think it’s probably a great warmup for an even bigger tournament which might be in like 15 days.”

After an exciting weekend at Torrey Pines, Harris English(-8) pulled away with the victory at The Farmers Insurance Open. He was asked about his feelings regarding being back in San Diego in a few weeks for The Genesis Invitational.

“I’m excited. I was hoping they would choose this course to come back to. I’m looking forward to it,” 2025 Farmers Insurance Open Champion Harris English said in his post-round press conference.

As The Genesis Invitational approaches in just a few weeks, the stars will be out and ready to compete at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Despite seeing this golf course lose some steam over the years, this might just be what it needs to reclaim its name as one of the most iconic golf courses of all time.

The Genesis Invitational tickets for the general public went on sale on Jan. 26