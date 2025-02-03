Vista protest gathers over 1,500 people against deportations

On Friday night, two teenage girls conducted a peaceful protest gathering hundreds to support the Latinx and immigrant community.

The protest was held at the intersection of Vista Village Drive and N. Santa Fe Avenue. It was initiated as a reply to the recent mass deportation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

Michelle Morales and Ely Murillo, organizers of the protest, were both surprised at the large turnout.

“The whole time I planned the event, I always had a question in the back of my mind: ‘Is anyone even going to show up?’ That was until I walked into the land where the protest was being held and saw that an audience was there waiting for me. I was in complete shock that something so small can turn into something so big,” Morales said.

Morales said that the feeling was overwhelming – yet empowering.

“I feel really proud of our community coming together. Vista is so small, and there are so many people here,” Murillo said.

Luis Diaz, a protestor, said that the roaring city was a pivotal moment and was something that needed to be done.

“I’m glad I came out here because look how many people are out here,” Diaz said.

The crowd consisted of all ages, ethnicities, races and identities.

Mathew Mashon, who lives in a predominantly Latino neighborhood, said that although he identifies as white, he will stand against ICE.

“I’m constantly worried every day – about them or their relatives. The people I’ve met, the people I talk to. I can’t just sit there and let these things go,” Mashon said.

Donald Trump made a promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants living in the United States. He vowed to implement strict immigration policies, including the mass deportation of individuals who were in the country illegally.

Immigrants are being silenced due to the fear of deportation. Protestors spoke on their behalf and were determined to be heard that night.

Hector Aguilar, a high school student, said, “I want to speak for my family in Mexico … a lot of people don’t have a voice.”

Two sisters, Liz and Kayla, whose last names are anonymous for the safety of their family, were in protest for their immigrant parents.

“I’m here to scream for them because they can’t. My mom didn’t want me to come out here, but I came to support her … what she can’t do,” Liz said.

In 2023, about 28 million immigrants were employed in the U.S., making up roughly 17% of the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Edith Herrera, a protestor, said, “My parents were farmworkers, so we are fighting for them, and we are fighting for our rights.”

Morales and Murillo said that the rally continued far past the scheduled time and unfortunately began to get uncontrollable and caused harm to the police, protestors and pedestrians.

“I was really scared of someone getting hurt,” Murillo said.

Murillo said that she started to feel upset once the crowd escalated and some individuals’ actions began to get out of control.

“If anyone got hurt I know the news could easily flip our story to something negative,” Murillo said.

Morales explained she took every precaution to ensure the protest remained safe and peaceful, urging participants to stay calm. However, chaos still erupted.

Morales was devastated to hear about the disrespect and mistreatment toward the police department and any peaceful protestors who were affected by the mayhem.

“My protest was from 5-7 p.m. Anything after that falls on the individuals. As the organizer, I still am sorry for everyone affected by those individuals,” Morales said.

Protests like this represent the demand for social and political change, pushing for policy reforms and amplifying calls for justice and equality, and are meant to be delivered peacefully.