JMS Fest kicks off spring semester with Chick-fil-A Executive Vanessa E. Rosales

The first JMS Fest for the spring semester at San Diego State University took place on Jan. 28, featuring Vanessa E. Rosales, who oversees community engagement for the 12 West Region states of Chick-fil-A, Inc.

During the fest, Rosales discussed her career, corporate social responsibility and her role within the company.

To start the morning, the School of Journalism and Media Studies provided a free breakfast for attendees, which included croissants, coffee cakes, orange juice, coffee and many more breakfast items.

The fest was attended by over 200 students from various journalism and media studies classes and provided an opportunity for students to learn about public relations and professional networking.

Rosales, a California State University alum, spoke about her background in public relations and explained her transition into the field and encouraged students to explore interests in journalism and PR.

Marilyn Herrera, a student minoring in digital and social media space, attended the event as it was a mandatory part of her class, JMS 480 – Principles of Public Relations.

“It was good. I feel like it did give more of a PR-like look,” Herrera said.

She noted that Rosales demonstrated a strong ability to articulate responses and preserve Chick-fil-A’s image.

“She just knew how to word everything and knew how to protect the brand,” Herrera added.

Rosales also addressed questions about Chick-fil-A’s past controversies and public perception.

“It happened,” she said, in response to discussions on the company’s history. She noted that she regularly encounters questions about the company’s reputation. “These questions you have, like, these are questions that I ask all the time.”

The controversy Rosales referred to involved anti-LGBTQ comments made by Chick-fil-A in 2019, which sparked widespread backlash and led to protests against the fast food chain.

She went on to explain the importance of being honest and transparent when handling sensitive topics and how public relations professionals must be prepared for conversations which can be tough.

Amina Urokondo, a third-year student, also attended the fest as a requirement for her JMS 408 – Principles of Media Studies class.

“It was required for our class, but also, it sounded pretty interesting,” Urokondo said. “I enjoyed it and I learned a lot.”

For Urokondo, JMS Fest also served as an introduction to the campus community.

“This is my first semester right now too, so I’m still trying to get used to the campus. This was a good little breakthrough for me,” she said.

In the back of the room, several tables were set up to offer information about different organizations, including the Society of Professional Journalists, the Public Relations Student Society of America, the National Association of Black Journalists, The Daily Aztec, SDSU’s student-run newspaper and several more.

Rosales emphasized both the importance of internships and professional networking for students pursuing careers in media and communications. “Internships are highly important,” she said. And, also encouraged students to build connections. “And this room is your network, everyone in here.”

Rosales concluded her statement by talking about how working in some corporate environments may not align with personal values, and that it is important to choose a company that reflects one’s beliefs for a more authentic career.

“You will totally come to a point where you just feel like, I can’t be with a company that does not align with my values,” she said. “End of the day, money isn’t everything.”