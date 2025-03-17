A Homegrown Leader: Mitchell Seeley’s full-circle journey with water polo





As of late last year, Mitchell Seeley, a familiar name in San Diego water polo for over 15 years, was officially named the full-time assistant coach for the San Diego State water polo team. After serving in a part-time capacity last season, Seeley stepped into a larger role under head coach Dana Ochsner, who praised his impact and expertise.

“I am very excited to announce Mitch as a full-time assistant,” Ochsner said. “Midway through last season, his addition as a part-time assistant was incredibly impactful for our program. Between his expertise in player development and his love of the Aztecs—he’s an SDSU alum—he has garnered a great deal of respect amongst the team. We’re all grateful to have his experience and enthusiasm, and I can’t wait to see what he will do with his new position.”

For Seeley, this position is more than just a job—it’s a homecoming.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I have a bachelor’s degree from here, a teaching credential from here. I’ve had basketball tickets every year since the 2013-14 season. So, as a huge fan of this athletics department and growing up finding water polo here in San Diego just over 20 years ago, coming from really humble beginnings in water polo, playing community college, having some really good mentors to work my way up, to get an opportunity here and to help this program try and get back to where it once was is really special to me.”

Seeley’s coaching career spans club, high school, and Olympic development levels, making him well-equipped to shape SDSU’s water polo culture. Before joining SDSU, he spent 13 years coaching at San Diego Shores Water Polo Club, leading teams to multiple top-eight finishes at the Junior Olympics and earning USA Water Polo’s Brent Bohlender Distinguished Coaches Award twice. He also coached high school teams at The Bishop’s School, winning multiple league and CIF championships.

His approach to coaching is deeply rooted in fundamentals and personal growth.

“I want everybody to be really fundamentally sound,” Seeley said. “I want them to enjoy being around the program and around the sport, and I really want them to use this as an opportunity to learn the life lessons that are going to carry them throughout anything they do well past their playing careers.”

SDSU water polo prides itself on an athlete-centered approach, something Seeley and Ochsner have worked hard to develop.

“We’ve talked quite a bit about it,” Seeley explained. “A lot of programs are very structured and must be a certain way. We like to allow, within reason, a little bit of freedom—communication with our players, making sure they feel important and included in decision-making. We listen to them, take their feedback, and we’re all trying to learn and grow together.”

This collaborative approach extends beyond strategy—it defines the team culture.

“Last summer, Dana and I sat down for a few weeks and put together a program handbook and culture,” Seeley said. “Really focusing on making sure we’re all pulling on the rope in the same direction, staying on the same page, and being there for one another. I feel like we’ve done a really good job with accountability, recognizing our mistakes, and empowering the athletes to do the same for themselves and their teammates.”

Seeley’s influence was evident early this season, particularly during the team’s tournament that began the season in Tempe, Arizona.

“The growth from Saturday to Sunday, the comfortability with playing with one another, the way they’re communicating in and out of the pool, keeping it positive and constructive—all of that really showed,” he said. “We’re working to eliminate bickering and arguing and instead build each other up to work as a unit.”

Ochsner echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Seeley’s ability to refocus the team’s fundamentals while fostering a winning mentality.

“I’ve been able to watch Mitch coach for several years now because he’s a pillar coach in the community,” Ochsner said. “I’ve always highly respected the way he coaches, his composure, and his ability to get the most out of his athletes. One thing we talked about when he showed interest in the job is this group, even though we’re in college, really being able to reset them fundamentally and get them all on the same page about what we’re trying to accomplish. That’s his strong suit, and that was something I was really looking for in an assistant.”

As the Aztecs continue their season, Seeley’s presence promises to shape the team’s trajectory. With a strong emphasis on fundamentals, communication, and accountability, he and Ochsner are working together to create a culture of sustainable success for SDSU water polo.

“I think team culture has been a huge component this year, of people feeling like they can do more, feeling more engaged, and being willing to step up,” Ochsner added. “Mitch and I really worked a lot this summer on reprogramming our team culture, and I think it’s already paying off.”

For Seeley, the opportunity to lead a program that shaped him as a student and athlete is both an honor and a challenge he embraces wholeheartedly. His goal? To help the Aztecs reclaim their status among the nation’s elite while shaping young athletes into confident and disciplined individuals, both in and out of the pool.