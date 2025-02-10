Water Polo secure future with talent-packed 2026 signing class

The San Diego State water polo team officially announced its 2026 signing class, adding six standout athletes. Head coach Dana Ochsner expressed her excitement about the incoming class, highlighting their potential impact both in and out of the pool.

“We have a really strong senior class that we’re looking to really make sure that we’re filling those big shoes,” Ochsner said. “So we were really careful with who we were looking for, especially certain attributes that I think all of these athletes really have. One in the classroom—we’ve done a really good job of stepping up our game. Almost 100% of our athletes were scholar student-athletes last year, which is amazing. So we really wanted to make sure that we’re keeping that expectation high.”

The signing class features six athletes: Ioanna Petiki from Germany, along with Natalia Barrot, Mackenzie Dollander, Kyla Pranajaya, Anay Smith, and Avery Sullivan, all from California. Ochsner noted that all six players come from elite programs, with Petiki also competing for her national team.

“All of these athletes come from elite programs from Orange County and Northern California. They play at some of the best high schools, and our German athlete also plays for her national team,” Ochsner said. “So it’s definitely a high level of excellency when it comes to water polo. And I think that’s really important when we’re trying to work on our championship mindset and setting up for sustainable success. This class is definitely going to be big contributors to that.”

Ochsner emphasized that the signing class was carefully structured to replace key graduating seniors, ensuring balance across all positions.

“We’re losing a very experienced senior class at the end of this year who are very balanced positionally. We tried to sign players one-for-one. We looked for a defender to fill the spot of Sophia (Righetti), a lefty for Rose (Kanemy), a few right-handed attackers, and a goalie. With this signing class, I think we were able to find athletes who not only will be able to step in and fill those roles, and in the next couple years, elevate past that.”

Petiki, an attacker from Stuttgart, Germany, brings a wealth of international experience, having competed in the European Championships and World Cup.

“With Claudia (Valdes) going into her senior season next year, my goal with Ioanna is to use her years of international experience to help come in and fill that pivotal scoring role,” Ochsner said. “She has been a leader on her youth club team, a captain of the German junior national team, and now plays in the German senior league. She’s got a multitude of experience, leadership, athletic excellence, and she excels in the classroom.”

Barrot, an attacker from Foothill High School, comes from a program with a history of success.

“Natalia plays at a strong competitive level of water polo every day. Many of her teammates are also going off to play at Division I schools. She’s incredibly smart, a fast offensive player, and super aware on defense,” Ochsner said.

Dollander, a left-handed attacker from Corona del Mar, fills a crucial role for SDSU.

“Mackenzie is a strong lefty, and she’s definitely going to be stepping into a big role for us. She’s played with other very high-level players and has had to control the ball and help set them up for success. Last year, she stepped into a new role and was able to grow her game as a shooter and contributor.”

Pranajaya, a goalie from Orange Lutheran, is expected to develop behind two experienced seniors.

“Kyla is coming from the best high school and club in the country. She’s really good at reading shooters, covering the cage, and staying a step ahead of the offense. Her work ethic and leadership will be a great addition to our goalie group.”

Smith, an attacker from Arroyo Grande, brings a dynamic, high-energy presence.

“She’s incredibly fast, hardworking, and aggressive in transition. She creates a lot of offense but also has great vision of the field and can make key passes.”

Sullivan, a defender from Campolindo, adds versatility to the roster.

“Avery is helping to contribute to the size and versatility of this class. She has played a variety of roles for her team, which shows how coachable she is. She picks up skills quickly and has huge growth potential.”

As the team prepares for the transition of its senior class, Ochsner believes the incoming players will be well-positioned to step up into leadership roles over time.

“We have really worked very hard at leadership, so it’s kind of ingrained into each class right now,” Ochsner said. “So I think the freshmen that’ll be coming in will get to have that experience right away and understand that we encourage everyone, no matter what grade, age, or experience you have, to start working on leadership and start finding your voice right away. It’s always going to take a little bit of time to adjust to this level of play—your first year is always going to be about figuring out how fast the game is, what ways the refs are going to call the game, figuring out your teammates, your coaches’ coaching style. But I think they’re up for the challenge, which is great.”

The Aztecs, who have emphasized developing a well-rounded roster, expect this class to help sustain the team’s depth and competitiveness in the coming years.

“This group is going to be part of that foundation we’re building for the future,” Ochsner said. “We’re creating a team culture for sustainable success, so even when we lose one or two pieces to graduation, there’s someone who’s right there ready to step up in their place.”

Sophomore center, Mimi Stoupas, also shared her thoughts on the signing class and how she and the current roster can help the incoming players adjust.

“Obviously, I’m excited to work with them next year. It’ll be a lot of fun,” Stoupas said. “I think we’ve got a lot of nuance coming in next year, we’re losing a lot of players. But I think, while it’ll be hard, we’ll have to work well together to integrate a lot of new players. It’ll be interesting and a good challenge.”