‘Tis the Season to Spend: Why all of our favorite holidays are turning into cash cows

When some people hear the word “Christmas”, they think of presents, hot cocoa, pretty lights, or spending time with family. When I hear the word Christmas, I think of all the presents I have to buy, being bombarded with “holiday deals” every time I turn on the TV and Christmas music playing in every store.

Over winter break, instead of focusing on relaxing or spending time with my family, my mind was on money and the holidays.

I am not alone on this. In 2023, the American Psychological Association reported that many Americans feel anxious during the holidays due to financial concerns or feeling like the holidays are a gift-giving competition between friends and family. Christmas is not the only holiday that has fallen victim to the over-commercializing undertone of America. Our sweet release from adrenaline induced shopping is about to end with Valentine’s Day just around the corner.

It was once meant to be a day to celebrate love and connection, spending quality time with your partner and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Now, Valentine’s Day is about how many flowers and chocolates you buy for your partner, and the pressure to find the perfect gifts.

Sometimes it feels as though the winter is just one long holiday season, with one celebration after another. You buy presents in December for Christmas, and in the blink of an eye, it’s time to spend even more money for Valentine’s Day. This can be difficult for people who are saving up specifically for the holidays, and feel as though they do not have enough time to budget properly.

More and more often we are seeing our favorite holidays devolve into cash cows for America’s biggest corporations. And while it is important to be aware of holidays losing their true meanings, the real issues stem from the overconsumption that this trend creates.

One of the biggest impacts this holiday overconsumption has is the financial strain on hardworking Americans. The heavy advertising and emphasis on gift-giving pressure many people into overspending on things like expensive gifts, extravagant meals or costly decorations.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending in just the 2024 winter holiday season was projected to reach about $900 per person in the United States. Similarly, NPR reported that online shoppers spent $11.3 million in just 4 hours on Black Friday 2024.

Pressure to spend so much during the holidays has dire impacts on regular citizens who are just trying to make ends meet. But there are even more consequences that impact our broader world.

One of the most concerning effects of overconsumption during the holidays is the environmental toll that it causes. Due to the constant bombardment of advertising that convinces people to purchase things they do not really need, there is increased waste as these items are discarded.

According to Seaside Sustainability in 2024, “U.S. households discard an estimated 25% more waste during the holidays, equating to 5 million extra tons of trash”.

During Valentine’s Day flowers, chocolate boxes and novelty gifts are discarded. Leftover food and food packaging are thrown out during Thanksgiving. Wrapping paper and gift bags are disposed of on Christmas.

These are items that we pay little mind to after the celebrations are over, but excessive waste like this contributes to serious environmental problems such as harm to human and wildlife health, contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and land degradation.

Black Friday in particular has detrimental effects on the environment. Due to the vast turnout the shopping holiday amasses every year, many stores will mass produce and ship their products overseas, which significantly increases carbon emissions.

So how can we fix this problem? The first step is to reconnect with the true meaning of holidays. Remember the joy on your little siblings’ faces as they raced around the backyard looking for eggs on Easter. Think about how you spent quality time with your significant other on Valentine’s Day and celebrated your connection with each other. Reflect on how Thanksgiving is the one time of year you get to see those family members that live far away.

That is the true meaning of holidays. It’s not about which couple bought the most flowers or presents for Valentine’s Day. It’s not how much you spent on Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s not who bought the most expensive Christmas presents.

Holidays are supposed to unite us when we are feeling divided. They are a symbol of the power of human connection and celebrating the people who are in our lives.

So next time you are watching Black Friday haul videos online or feeling that inevitable holiday stress, remember that it doesn’t matter how much money you spend. What really matters is the love and gratitude you share with those around you.





