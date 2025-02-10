The 2025 Grammys were for the girls

With the 2025 awards season in full effect, music’s biggest night did not hold back from delivering compelling performances, riveting speeches and making “herstory.”

The 67th annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena and saw women leading the prize count with female artists taking home six of the nine televised awards.

Legendary superstar, Beyoncé, led the night by further securing her place in Grammy history as the most awarded artist , after taking home the award for Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her genre bending album, “Cowboy Carter.”

She made history not once, but twice in one night by becoming the first Black artist to win in the country genre and scoring her first win for album of the year, after four previous losses.

Beyoncé also secured a third win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with fellow Grammy winner, Miley Cyrus, for their duet “II Most Wanted.”

Queen Bey was not the only one to make history that night as newcomer fan-favorites Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter received their first ever Grammy wins, following their riveting performances on the Grammys stage.

Roan was awarded Best New Artist and took the opportunity during her acceptance speech to urge record labels to offer a “livable wage and health care, especially for developing artists.”

Performing her hit single “Pink Pony Club,” Roan tapped into her Midwest roots and transformed the stage into an unforgettable pink rodeo. Her performance also paid tribute to the trans community as her dancers waved pink, white and blue flags to represent the colors of the transgender flag.

Carpenter went full showgirl for her performance as she delivered a vaudeville rendition of her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” that included intentional wardrobe malfunctions, missed lighting cues, and dancers missing choreography, adding her own flare of comedy to the Grammys.

Dominating the pop scene with her 2024 album “Short n’ Sweet,” Carpenter was awarded the Grammy for Best Solo Pop Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Music veteran Shakira also performed at the ceremony, showing that her hips still don’t lie. After winning the award of best latin pop album for her album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” she rewarded the audience with a sultry, hip defying performance that got many on their feet.

Her performance marked her first return to the Grammys stage since 2007 where she performed her iconic hit, “Hips Don’t Lie.”

The night’s final performance went full party mode as Charli XCX brought the vibes of Brat summer 2024 to the Grammy stage. Performing her hits “Von Dutch” and “Guess” off her album “Brat,” she transformed the stage into a dynamic nightclub scene that encaptured the steamy dance floor vibes of the album.

Already a gifted songwriter who’s been in the music scene for years, “Brat” catapulted Charli XCX into a new league of stardom, earning her her first ever Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Music wouldn’t be music without the ladies of the industry holding down the fort and the Grammys are finally getting it right.