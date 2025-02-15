Your Ultimate Guide to Daytona 500 – Viewing from San Diego

America’s most watched NASCAR event of the year — The Daytona 500, takes place this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET and San Diego needs to get ready! If you are a hardcore NASCAR fan or just another sports fan looking for more action-packed fun after last week’s Super Bowl, we are here to keep you up to date with potential viewing spots, and streaming options so that you get to follow each and every lap of the action.

What is the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s most relevant event which kicks off the season with 500 movies of high-intensity racing accompanied by top speeds of 200 mph. It is the Crown Jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series with the race being held at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. The Day is often referred to as “The Super Bowl of Racing”. Amidst the height of excitement of being in the heart of Dayton, you don’t have to be in East-Central Florida to enjoy the day. San Diego is also gearing up to celebrate the race.

Popular Viewing Locations

Although San Diego does not have any location-specific watch parties, the city’s prime sports viewing locations and sports bar may be a good place to gather amongst a group of friends to experience the fun day.

Places like the Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park and Pacific Beach which are well known for their social life and sports bars would be great places to check out on the big day. Many local breweries will host viewing parties so be sure to be on the lookout.

Streaming and Viewing

If you are planning on hosting your own viewing party from the comfort of your own home you can stream the Daytona 500 from a variety of platforms:

Fox Broadcast: The race will be broadcast on Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT). If you have cable access, tune into your Fox channel to watch the full event live.

FOX Sports Networks: Practice and qualifying rounds will be aired on FOX Sports so viewers can catch all of the behind-the-scenes action before the big day.

Streaming Services Fox Sports: You can stream the race on FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports app Live Streaming Apps: The race will be available to subscribers of DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV , Sling TV , and YouTube TV for those who do not have direct access to cable networks. FuboTV: New users are able to access a free trial upon signing up for FuboTV where they can stream Sunday’s event.



Celebrities involved in this year’s Daytona 500

Anthony Mackie, best known for his role as Captain America in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be the Grand Marshal for the race. He will be the one to say the iconic phrase “Drivers, start your engines” as the green flag waves and the race begins.

Hollywood actor Alan Ritcher will serve as the honorary pacemaker for the 67th annual race. For this year’s Daytona race he will be driving the 2025 Chevy Blazer EV SS.

The show will be announced by a highly sought-after team on FOX: Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will bring all of the rapid-fire action straight to you, wherever you are viewing. The trio will provide viewers with race analysis, behind-the-scenes insights and exciting commentary over the course of the race.

Important Drivers to watch in the 2025 Daytona 500

As per usual the 2025 Daytona will feature some of the most relevant drivers in NASCAR and intriguing storylines will unfold on Sunday. There are a few drivers that you should keep on your radar.

Denny Hamlin: Racing for his fourth win in the Daytona 500, which if he succeeds would make him the third driver in NASCAR history to do so, Hamlin gets ready for Sunday’s big event. He has already secured three victories in this race. His car, however, will have a new paint job as FedEx left his team at the end of 2024. For this year’s race, National Debt Relief will sponsor Hamlin for four of 2025’s races.

William Bryons: The defending race winner William Bryon is back with a mission to take home a win this year. If done, he will be the first repeat winner of the Daytona 500 since 2019 and 2020 when Denny Hamlin pulled the stunt off. Bryon gets the honor of being behind the historic no.24 car for Hendrick Motorsports, which he tells Fox Sports “feels like playing for the New York Yankees of NASCAR.” Even though he is ready to defend this title Bryon will be up against some tough competition as this race represents the best competition in the sport.

Joey Logano: The overall 2024 NASCAR Champion, Joey Logan is among the star drivers who are competing for the 2025 win. Logano who is a well-renowned racer is bringing great intensity to the Daytona and adding to the competition.

These three stars along with many other talented drivers with be battling this Sunday in “The Great American Race”

