Lacrosse suffers first loss of the season in home opener 9-19





The San Diego State lacrosse team’s undefeated start to the season ended with a loss (9-19) to the Denver Pioneers on Sunday.

The Pioneers, who have won five consecutive Big East conference titles, gave the Aztecs their first hump of the season. While head coach Kylee White believes this was the perfect time to face Denver, she found the team’s performance out of character.

“Today we played a little bit more cautious and put a little bit more weight on each ground ball, each possession instead of just playing,” she said.

“The fact that we had some uncharacteristic things happen today, led to a bigger loss than we needed it to be,” White said. “I did go in (the game) feeling very confident in our team and what we learned over the last four games, but fouls hurt us in that fourth quarter, which was something we put a point of emphasis on.”

SDSU recorded 12 of the teams’ 25 penalties in the fourth quarter, but penalties were not the only factor mentioned in yesterday’s loss.

“Having so many of (the draws) just given to the other team, it wasn’t even a battle,” White said. “It was a false start or whatever infraction that didn’t give us more possessions.

The Pioneers took 19 draw controls compared to the Aztecs’ nine. Despite the loss, White did recognize the team’s effort and the moments where they shined.

“We battled till the end; I am proud of them for that,” she said. “They competed hard, and I am not going to take that away from them.”

Denver jumped the gates early in the first quarter with two long possessions that resulted in two goals and a quick goal off a fastbreak to take a 3-0 advantage. The Aztecs responded with their first goal of the game from Keira Doyle-Odenbach on a free position shot to make it a two-point game 3-1.

The Pioneer extended their lead to four after scoring two consecutive goals, but Attacker Frankie Garcia scored on another free position shot opportunity to close the quarter 5-2.

The second quarter began with Denver adding two more goals to the scoreboard. After a save from the goalkeeper Caitlin Boughton, Garcia found the back of the net for the second time on the ensuing possession. Emma Betts followed up Garcia’s goal with a goal of her own to cut the deficit back to three points 4-7.

However, the Pioneers responded with two consecutive goals of their own to retake their five-point advantage. Both teams exchanged points with a goal from Garcia and the Pioneers’ Raegan Wilson to end the half 5-10.

The third quarter was fully controlled by the Pioneers turning their five-point cushion to nine points 5-14. Before the end of the quarter, Sara Toner found the back of the net for the first time in the game.

From that point, the Pioneers maintained control of the game outscoring the Aztecs 5-3 to finish the game. Garcia led the team with three goals and Toner was the runner-up with two goals, following a goal in the fourth quarter.

SDSU moves to 4-1 in the season and remains without a win against the Pioneers in its all-time record (0-11).

“It’s a loss, but it doesn’t define us,” White said. “It just gives us some things to work on this week… and hopefully we can fix some things for Saturday.

The Scarlet and Black will remain home to face USC for their 15th meeting with the program. The Aztecs are 1-13 against the Trojans with their last meeting resulting in a 9-21 loss last season.

The Aztecs and Trojans are scheduled to kick off Saturday, March 1, at 1 p.m.