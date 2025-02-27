San Diego FC is set to make history in inaugural home opener





San Diego FC will make history on Saturday when it hosts St. Louis City FC in its season home opener at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The new MLS team kicked off its season on Sunday, Feb. 23, by defeating the reigning MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy, 2-0.

The win was thanks to winger Anders Dreyer, who scored both goals against the Galaxy, marking the first-ever goals in the club’s history.

After their first match on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the team signed defender Luca Bombino on loan from LAFC for the 2025 season. The deal includes an option for a permanent transfer in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

With a roster filled with players from around the world, they are ready for the sports culture in San Diego.

“All I’ve heard from my friends, from teammates, former teammates, and coaches that it’s a very passionate area, very passionate about sports, about the community, about the culture of San Diego,” goalkeeper CJ dos Santos said.

Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. discussed the team’s capabilities entering their inaugural season and what they hope to achieve.

“We have the quality, we have the talent to be able to succeed in this league, and obviously, little by little, we are not going to get too excited, but it is a good step to be able to create something very nice here,” Alvarado said.

Even with a month and a week of training and one game down, they have built a support system within the relationship of a brotherhood.

It’s a very family-oriented team; we’re all family right now,” dos Santos said. “We’re a group of brothers, a group of teammates right now. We’re all very competitive, we want to win. We’re very supportive of one another, and we want to make each other better, make ourselves better.”

For defender Franco Negri, it’s a great fascination to be part of history.

“I am very happy that we are the first players, so we will try to do our best on the field to celebrate that sensation that all the players feel,” Negri said.

At only 21 years old and from Los Angeles, Alvarado shared the advice that head coach Mickey Varas has expressed to him.

“To be confident in myself,” Alvarado said. “(Varas) will always back me up; he will back up the whole team. We are a united team, so there is no problem if you make a mistake because I will have the support of everyone else. So it is just being able to focus on the next play and celebrate the wins and also be together in the losses which will be the most important thing is to be a family.”

The inaugural home match is anticipated to break the largest crowd in Snapdragon Stadium history. The club is giving away commemorative scarves to the first 30,000 attendees.

“I am excited to see what the first game of the season is like here at home,” Alvarado said. “I know the support will always be there, and we are going to do our best to back up what they are giving us.”

The season is just starting, and for this new team, that means many historical moments will blossom throughout the MLS season.