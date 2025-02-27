San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

San Diego FC is set to make history in inaugural home opener

SDFC players are ready to showcase their talents on the field
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorFebruary 27, 2025
Categories:
Sam Nichols
Luca de la Torre signs a fan’s sleeve at the San Diego FC kickoff party at Snapdragon Stadium on Feb. 16.

San Diego FC will make history on Saturday when it hosts St. Louis City FC in its season home opener at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The new MLS team kicked off its season on Sunday, Feb. 23, by defeating the reigning MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy, 2-0.

The win was thanks to winger Anders Dreyer, who scored both goals against the Galaxy, marking the first-ever goals in the club’s history.

After their first match on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the team signed defender Luca Bombino on loan from LAFC for the 2025 season. The deal includes an option for a permanent transfer in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

With a roster filled with players from around the world, they are ready for the sports culture in San Diego.

“All I’ve heard from my friends, from teammates, former teammates, and coaches that it’s a very passionate area, very passionate about sports, about the community, about the culture of San Diego,” goalkeeper CJ dos Santos said.

Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. discussed the team’s capabilities entering their inaugural season and what they hope to achieve.

“We have the quality, we have the talent to be able to succeed in this league, and obviously, little by little, we are not going to get too excited, but it is a good step to be able to create something very nice here,” Alvarado said.

SDFC-07327
Sam Nichols
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano takes a photo with a fan after he signs his jersey at the San Diego FC kickoff party at Snapdragon Stadium on Feb. 16.

Even with a month and a week of training and one game down, they have built a support system within the relationship of a brotherhood.

It’s a very family-oriented team; we’re all family right now,” dos Santos said. “We’re a group of brothers, a group of teammates right now. We’re all very competitive, we want to win. We’re very supportive of one another, and we want to make each other better, make ourselves better.”

For defender Franco Negri, it’s a great fascination to be part of history.

“I am very happy that we are the first players, so we will try to do our best on the field to celebrate that sensation that all the players feel,” Negri said.

At only 21 years old and from Los Angeles, Alvarado shared the advice that head coach Mickey Varas has expressed to him.

“To be confident in myself,” Alvarado said. “(Varas) will always back me up; he will back up the whole team. We are a united team, so there is no problem if you make a mistake because I will have the support of everyone else. So it is just being able to focus on the next play and celebrate the wins and also be together in the losses which will be the most important thing is to be a family.”

The inaugural home match is anticipated to break the largest crowd in Snapdragon Stadium history. The club is giving away commemorative scarves to the first 30,000 attendees.

“I am excited to see what the first game of the season is like here at home,” Alvarado said. “I know the support will always be there, and we are going to do our best to back up what they are giving us.”

The season is just starting, and for this new team, that means many historical moments will blossom throughout the MLS season.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Abigail Segoviano
Abigail Segoviano, '24-25 Mundo Azteca Editor
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.