No. 23 SDSU Softball suffers tough loss against Notre Dame





San Diego State softball (13-5) hopped on the road to Fullerton, Calif., to play in the Judi Garman Classic. After losing an extra-inning marathon to Weber State (5-12), the Aztecs had to turn the page and square off against Notre Dame (10-9).

The Scarlet and Black were unable to turn the tide against Notre Dame, losing 4-5, taking their fifth loss of the season on Friday.

Head coach Stacey Deniz gave the starting nod to freshman Ava Schaffel. It was Schaffel’s sixth appearance and fourth start of the season. During the year, Schaffel sported a pristine 0.00 ERA, with 12 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP across 17 innings.

The Aztecs made Notre Dame starter Micaela Kastor work in the first inning. With two outs, catcher Cali Decker singled through the right side and right fielder Grace Uribe worked a walk, putting two runners on. Designated player Jade Ignacio, with a chance to put the Aztecs up early, was unable to come through, grounding out to end the inning.

Right fielder Jane Kronenberger got things going in the bottom of the second with a double into the right center gap. Designated player Paige Cowley then laid down a sac bunt, advancing Kronenberger to third. Third baseman Olivia Levitt singled down the right field line to bring home the game’s first run.

Cece Cellura came on to replace Schaffel in the bottom half of the third, ending Schaffel’s afternoon. Schaffel finished with 2.0 IP, allowing three hits, two walks, one run, and one strikeout.

Cellura took care of Notre Dame to keep the score 1-0 through three innings.

Things started to get away from the Cellura and the Aztecs in the fifth. After striking out the first two hitters of the inning, Notre Dame rallied. Left fielder Emily Tran doubled down the left field line, setting up center fielder Mickey Witchell to bring her in with an RBI single back up the middle. Winchell advanced to second on the throw home, which proved to be costly after shortstop Addison Amaral drove her in with a single to right. Cellura was relieved by Mountain West pitcher of the week Dee Dee Hernandez. Hernandez collected the final out of the fifth, leaving the score 3-0 in favor of Notre Dame.

Cellura finished the afternoon with a line of 2.2 IP, giving up three hits, no walks, and two earned runs.

San Diego State looked to recapture momentum in the sixth, and things looked good after Ignacio reached on an error to lead things off. Deniz called on Sav Adams to pinch-hit for Cunningham and Adams delivered with a single to put two runners on. Unfortunately, that would be all the Aztecs could muster. Koster struck out the next two and induced a ground out to end the inning.

In the bottom half, the Aztecs needed a shutout frame to keep things within shouting distance. Hernandez allowed a single from Cowley but gathered two outs. Needing one more out, Allen came to the plate. Allen provided Notre Dame with some insurance in the form of a two-run home run, taking a 5-0 lead heading into the final inning.

Needing base runners to have any chance of a comeback, pinch hitter Kiara Cinsero drew a one-out walk to get things going. Decker singled to left, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Uribe brought home the first run for the Aztecs with a one-out sac fly. Ignacio followed up with an RBI single, and Cunningham brought it to within one with her third round-tripper of the year. Quinn Waiki was called off the bench to pinch hit for shortstop Kate Farren. The rally came to a close as Waiki flew out to right for the final out of the game.

Dee Dee Hernandez ended the day with 1.1 IP, totalling three hits, two earned runs, and one strikeout. Schaffel took her first loss of the season, dropping her record to 2-1 on the year.