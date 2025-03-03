San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Blenders Eyewear hosts meet-and-greet in partnership with SDSU women’s and men’s basketball teams

SDSU athletes joined Blenders Eyewear to unveil the Y2Skate State sunglasses, celebrating NIL support and community impact
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorMarch 3, 2025
Categories:
Olivia Vargo
Chase Fisher, CEO y fundador de Blenders, posa para una foto con los equipos de baloncesto de la Universidad Estatal de San Diego durante el evento NIL de Blenders el domingo 1 de marzo de 2025 en las oficinas corporativas de Blenders.

In partnership with the MESA Foundation and Blenders Eyewear, the San Diego State women’s and men’s basketball teams hosted a meet-and-greet at Blenders headquarters on Sunday.

Those who RSVP’d for the event enjoyed food, drinks and snacks all while getting a sneak peek at the new glasses, in collaboration with MESA and SDSU, called Y2Skate State, which will be available for sale on Tuesday.

Each athlete received a swag bag from Blenders, including their Y2Skate State sunglasses. The sunglasses celebrate the second year of their NIL partnership with MESA and SDSU. All profits are donated to MESA, the official NIL partner of SDSU.

The glasses are available in five colors: Crystal Peach, Jet Black, Metallic Silver, Gloss Snow and State.

Fans had the opportunity to interact with the players from both teams and take pictures.

Freshman forward Pharaoh Compton shared his thoughts on the event.

“It’s pretty good to always know where the support and love comes from because we don’t get to always interact with the fans,” Compton said.

Chase Fisher, founder of Blenders and an SDSU alumnus, created the company in March of 2012 and is currently celebrating 13 years as a brand.

“The brand started here in San Diego, so anytime we can give back to this community, that’s our goal,” Fisher said. “So giving back to San Diego State is probably one of the most meaningful things that we can do as a brand. Honestly, it’s close to home in my heart, and lifting this team up and lifting the players up is lifting the whole program up. We’re here for life, and we’re gonna keep giving back as much as we can to the next generation of athletes.”

It has always been Fisher’s goal to partner with SDSU and its athletic program. Since the partnership began, they have donated money to the athletic department.

“During basketball season, the first pair of sunglasses was called The Show, named after the student section,” Fisher said. “The most meaningful thing is how we can lift players up by giving back to them, by donating. We’re donating $100,000 to student athletes this year. So, in the last year, Blenders would have donated over a quarter million dollars to San Diego State student-athletes, which is incredible. So we’re just getting started.”

Blenders x BB M&G 3_2-09
Olivia Vargo
San Diego State Women's Basketball player Alyssa Jackson and Trinity Zamora talk with a fan at the Blenders NIL Event on Sun. March 1, 2025 at Blenders HQ.

Senior guard Nick Boyd appreciated the alumni coming back and showing support.

“It speaks to the alumni, how valuable they are, and how they try to push our program as a whole, and you can’t take that for granted,” Boyd said.

Freshman guard Nat Martinez appreciates what Fisher has done for the women’s basketball team.

“With NIL nowadays, just anything helps,” Martinez said. “So having him [Fisher] donate really just shows how supportive he is to women’s sports.”

As for senior guard Desai Lopez, he sees Fisher as an inspiration.

“I told him [Fisher] right now, it’s very inspiring what he’s doing,” Lopez said. “For me, personally, I’m a business major, and later on in the future, I want to open up a business myself. So just to be able to come back to where he started at, like that’s very inspiring.”

In addition, senior guard Wayne McKinney III takes this opportunity of the partnership to help him grow, network, and give back.

“Being able to connect and market myself for what I want to do in the future,” McKinney III said. “It’s definitely helped me, you know, think outside the box. Giving back to people, giving back to teams, getting involved with sports life to be able to get my product or whatever it is out there.”

Blenders’ main goal for student-athletes is to mentor and guide them through entrepreneurship. Fisher wants to continue helping these current athletes, as well as those coming in the future.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano
Abigail Segoviano, ’24-25 Mundo Azteca Editor
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Olivia Vargo
Olivia Vargo, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.