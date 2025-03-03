Categories:

Photo Essay: San Diego FC hosts record-breaking inaugural home opener against St. Louis City SC.

Although the game ended 0-0, SDFC set a Snapdragon Stadium record of 34,506 fans in attendance
by Sam Nichols, PhotographerMarch 3, 2025
San Diego FC captain Jeppe Tverskov dribbles the ball down the field, looking for a play against St. Louis City SC at Snapdragon Stadium on March 1.
San Diego FC players Chris McVey, left, Luca de la Torre, middle, and Paddy McNair stand with their player escorts during the national anthem for their inaugural home opener at Snapdragon Stadium on March 1.
