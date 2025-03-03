Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: San Diego FC hosts record-breaking inaugural home opener against St. Louis City SC.
Although the game ended 0-0, SDFC set a Snapdragon Stadium record of 34,506 fans in attendance
by
Sam Nichols
,
Photographer
•
March 3, 2025
San Diego FC captain Jeppe Tverskov dribbles the ball down the field, looking for a play against St. Louis City SC at Snapdragon Stadium on March 1.
Sam Nichols
•
6 Photos
Sam Nichols
San Diego FC players Chris McVey, left, Luca de la Torre, middle, and Paddy McNair stand with their player escorts during the national anthem for their inaugural home opener at Snapdragon Stadium on March 1.
