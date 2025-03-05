Day to Day Vintage Market brings creativity and community to San Diego





Every third Saturday of the month, creatives cultivate in North Park, San Diego, for Day to Day Vintage, a local flea market and street fair that celebrates local artists, as well as clothing and jewelry sellers. The market is located at 3812 29th St., San Diego, and always begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. This year, Feb. 21 marked the 4th Anniversary of the monthly market that routinely features over 40 vendors.

The market has become a San Diego staple for vintage lovers, artists and small business owners alike. It offers an intriguing and diverse selection of vintage clothing, handmade or second hand jewelry and a large variety of food. Day to Day focuses predominantly on promoting local talent and creates a space for local entrepreneurs to showcase their talent while connecting with the community.

The market obtains an infectious energy while rows of sellers line the streets, selling anything one could possibly imagine. From retro country style denim to vintage Coach purses, there is a treasure for everyone. Attendees can indulge in a variety of freshly baked pastries or even get an intricately designed tattoo from a local artist if they are feeling extra spontaneous that day. Day to Day is much more than just a shopping experience; for many, this is a creative outlet and hub for conversation.

San Diego is rapidly transforming into a breeding ground for the vintage clothing scene, with markets like Day to Day Vintage gaining increasing popularity. The city is home to a rising number of self proclaimed entrepreneurs who have altered their passion for thrifting and fashion into a full-fledged business. Some of these vendors are even San Diego State University students themselves, using events like these to expand their creative horizons and network with other like minded people.

Many of these students find their success through brand promotion on various social media platforms and by partaking in events like these. Whether vendors are selling up-cycled pieces or just rare vintage gems, the usually young entrepreneurs are seeing great success in the resale industry.

Beyond just vintage clothing, the market also is serving as a launchpad for local artists to get exposure, giving them the opportunity to sell their products. Zine makers, jewelry crafters, illustrators and painters always have their art on display at the indoor portion of this market. These are all valuable pieces of work that could never be found in mainstream stores.

Attendees can converse with the creators to learn about their products or even offer commission for custom pieces. This is a great experience that connects local artists with their audiences and gives the art world an opportunity to come alive.

“The vibe here is so great, and it is always so easy to talk to people,” said Macey Silver, a transfer student who has been attending the market regularly since arriving at SDSU from the University of Colorado Boulder. “The art is so beautiful and it is a super engaging event. There is always something new to see, and everyone who attends the market is very welcoming.”

Tribute Pizza, one of San Diego’s most beloved pizzerias, is located right around the corner and usually sells pizza by the slice for this event. They have high ratings and are loved by the locals. They are known for their high quality and fresh ingredients with a crust that is beautiful and easily devourable.

Tribute Pizza has built a very strong reputation in the ever-growing San Diego food scene. If you get tired of all the vintage shopping and decide that you are hungry, Tribute Pizza is a great option. Their ever-going presence gives shoppers the opportunity to take a break from the clothing and indulge in a slice of heaven.

Extending beyond the shopping, food and music, Day to Day Vintage stands for the thriving creative culture in San Diego. Events like these are extremely important because they encourage people to support small businesses and gain a greater appreciation for handmade goods. With micro trends on the rise, there is a growing importance for people everywhere to embrace sustainable fashion. Shoppers can be searching for a unique find that will set them apart fashion wise from others or just embracing the innovative atmosphere Day to Day Vintage continues to make itself a must visit destination.

For students and anyone new to San Diego, this market is a great way to explore the city while involving yourself in the creative scene and meeting individuals who can be inspiring. It’s time to check this off your to do list while you are here at school; you won’t regret it!