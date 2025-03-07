Newly renovated Sushi One N Half garners mixed opinions from students and community members





Looking for sushi right in the center of campus? Look no further than the renovated Sushi One N Half, formerly known as Poki One N Half.

The establishment had long been a staple for students, whether on meal plans or not, seeking healthier options on campus. It’s the only place where students can get sushi, tuna and a variety of other proteins. With lines often stretching to the door, Poki One N Half operated as a build-your-own poke bar, allowing students to customize their bowls with various toppings.

In comparison to other poke shops in San Diego, Poki One N Half was known for offering an extra scoop of toppings at no additional charge, which was part of the reasoning behind its name, “One N Half.” With loaded bowls and satisfied appetites, Poki One N Half became a long-standing part of the college area’s fresh and healthy meal options.

Returning students and community members revisited the spot to find that the new Sushi One N Half now operates under a revamped menu, a new ordering style and a modernized look.

Upon entering, customers are greeted by two kiosks where they can conveniently place an order and pay at the register. Those ordering poke bowls are given a form to fill out, choosing their protein, toppings and base.

Another major change, as indicated by the name, is sushi. Dragon rolls, California rolls and other options are now offered at reasonable prices. In addition, drinks have become a major selling point. Creative beverages, such as fruit tea chillers and smoothies, are now available, with prices ranging from five to seven dollars.

For students still craving poke, the bowl is now priced at $16.75. This price includes one scoop of unlimited toppings and a choice of three proteins. However, the protein options have been streamlined to the core four: tuna, sushi, chicken and tofu.

After payment, customers receive a table number and can wait as their bowls or rolls are prepared. Once ready, an employee delivers the meal to the table, rather than requiring customers to pick it up.

Students who were fans of Poki One N Half have mixed opinions about the changes, with some praising the new ordering style and menu.

“It’s nice, good that there’s sushi rolls that I’ll have to try soon…I also like that you get to fill out a form and just show up to pay,” first-year student Aidan Kalla said.

Others miss the convenience of the takeout counter and address the new restaurant-esque style of the establishment.

“I think I prefer what it was originally for sure…it was a lot more organized going around the counter,” first-year student Aiden Salcido said. “I don’t think having a sit-down restaurant on campus is a great idea…I think a lot more people prefer takeout.”

As the business evolves, the college area continues to see a multitude of food options constantly changing year by year. Whether driven by new food trends or time-tested favorites, Sushi One N Half adds a unique flavor to the SDSU dining scene. One thing remains constant: the combination of good food, convenience, and student life will always be a driving force of the college experience.