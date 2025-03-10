Final Third: Three takeaways from SDFC’s third matchday





The third game in the third month equals a three-goal performance for the Chrome and Azul as they continue to find unexpected success early in their inaugural season. Away from home at America First Field and without star forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, SDFC dug in and played hard for each other to come away with a W. With three phases on the pitch concluded, here are three takeaways from Saturday’s match:

Culture comes through

From training camp to the regular season, SDFC has shown that they are at their best when they play aggressively and together. A tone that was set early in preseason matches and has only continued to build from there. It did not matter that Lozano was out, and it did not matter that the team was in unfriendly territory; all that seemed to matter was fighting together for a win. This showed early in the first half as the squad found plenty of attacking opportunities off key passes and set pieces; yet, they failed to convert for many goals, bearing the faults of a new squad still learning from each other. The team never stopped fighting though, and better late than never as SDFC’s leading goal scorer this season, veteran forward Anders Dreyer, found his mark late in the 90th minute to pull San Diego ahead for the eventual victory.

Dos Santos is legit

Three matches in and only one goal allowed would be a desired start for a goalkeeper in any league, but for CJ Dos Santos, it is uniquely special considering how long he has awaited a starting opportunity in MLS. Playing behind 2023 Leagues Cup best goalkeeper Drake Callender for Inter Miami CF, Dos Santos did not see a whole lot of starting time for his prior club. He has steadily been honing his craft while biding his time though, and in his first opportunity to be a starting keeper with SDFC, he has not disappointed. Three matches, two clean sheets, a bevy of critical saves and only one goal allowed, with continued play like this Dos Santos could not only find himself as a breakout defensive star for the club, but for the league at large.

West is up for the taking

It is only three games into a 30-plus game season so with that in mind, we should not draw too many conclusions for the latter half of the season. SDFC is an expansion team, and expansion teams in any American sport are not expected to have early success. However, this squad is rejecting that opinion with their play so far. Three matches into the season, San Diego is already sitting alone in second place in the Western Conference, worthy of praise amongst both fans and casuals alike. Undoubtedly, SDFC will be looking to capitalize on their early season success. If the Chrome and Azul can maintain their winning ways while they establish the foundation for their future, the sky is truly the limit for America’s Finest Club.

San Diego FC plays its next game at home in Snapdragon Stadium against Eastern Conference opponent Columbus Crew at 7:30 PM PST. Those wanting to tune into the match, can watch on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV or listen on iHeartMedia’s San Diego Sports Radio 760 AM (KGB-AM).