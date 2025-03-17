Let the Dance Begin: Scarlet and Black face Tigers on Saturday





The Mountain West Tournament champions punched their ticket to March Madness with a 72-68 win over Wyoming on Wednesday, March 12.

On Selection Sunday, it was announced that the Aztecs are part of the Spokane Regional 1 and landed a spot as the No. 14 seed. The Scarlet and Black awaited their matchup announcement.

“It feels amazing, a lot of emotions,” said the freshman guard Naomi Panganiban. “Our hard work has just came to show especially and yeah it feels really good.”

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson knew it would be down to two teams: LSU or Oklahoma.

“We started the preparation for LSU and Oklahoma because we figured we would be a 14 seed but you never know,” Terry-Hutson said. “I didn’t want to do too much and be wasteful but we did start watching and keeping an eye on them and again you know there’s no way you can stop anybody that’s playing in the NCAA right now but we’re just going to do our best to slow them down and figure out some ways we can be successful.”

Junior guard Veronica Sheffey didn’t want to focus too much on who they would go against.

“We had our ideas of like who it could possibly be but we didn’t want to get too you know caught up in that,” Sheffey said. “Whoever we play we’re going to work as hard and have the same mindset going into whoever it is. You know it was a relief to finally find out who it was cuz we were kind of you know excited to find out finally but you know doesn’t change anything.”

Both the Aztecs and Terry-Hutson are no strangers to LSU. Terry-Hutson was an assistant coach for the Tigers from 2011-2013.

As for the Aztecs, they met LSU for the first time in the opening round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament, falling 64-56.

This marks SDSU’s 10th NCAA tournament appearance since 2012. With this being the Aztecs’ second time facing the Tigers, Terry-Hutson’s first as head coach, and a completely different roster from 12 years ago, they will be preparing for the No. 3 seed.

“They are a great basketball team and coached very very well,” Terry-Hutson said. We’re gonna have to really dial in…We’ll see what we can do to try to put ourselves in a situation to win on the road. We’re going to have to rebound and we’re going to have to get back in transition because they’re looking to push and they are very very good on the offensive glass so we need to spend a lot of time in the next couple of days blocking out.”

Aztecs will fly to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where tipoff is set on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Audiences can watch the game on ESPN.

“It’s been really fun just to say,” said Panganiban. “Long journey ever since the summer, we had all the pieces we needed and just keeping that together and the hard work that we put in the summer, non-conference, everything it’s just you know very exciting just to see what holds in store for us next.”