The Thursday Club hosts its 96th Annual Rummage Sale—Proceeds go to local charities and Balboa Park





For the past 95 years, The Thursday Club has hosted San Diego’s largest rummage sale during the first weekend of March, where half of the proceeds go to benefit a variety of programs and projects within Balboa Park, and the remainder goes to supporting non-profit organizations in the San Diego community.

Robin Safford, a longtime member, shared, “We raise about $150,000 every year, sometimes more, sometimes a little less, specifically from this sale. It’s a two-day sale. We work all week, gathering rummage all year long, putting it in storage, and then the sale lasts for two days. […] If you go to the zoo or anywhere around Balboa Park, you’ll see our name, The Thursday Club.”

This significant amount raised through the sale is what allows the club to continue its mission and support the community in meaningful ways. This year the sale went from Saturday March 8 to Sunday March 9, at the Balboa Park Activity Center. With free admission and free parking, the event featured 25,000 square feet of gently used antiques, art, books, clothes, electronics, furniture and more, and had an immense turnout.

Members of The Thursday Club’s Philanthropic board chose various charities dedicated to children, education and community wellness—including Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation, Coastal Roots Farm and The San Diego Foundation (New Beginnings Scholarship Fund)—among this year’s beneficiaries.

Shelly Benoit, the club’s 2021 president, said, “Throughout the year, we also engage in what we call service projects. Our philanthropy committee is the group of women that helps select our annual beneficiaries and also organizes those [additional] events.”

“In the past we’ve done diaper drives for shelters, gift card collections at Christmas for families in need, and we just did a fundraising event for disaster relief efforts, for the L.A. fires,” Benoit said. “Our junior division also hosts its own fundraising events, choosing different beneficiaries each year. In May, we hold a special event where we distribute checks to our selected organizations; it’s truly the highlight of our giving efforts.”

Founded in 1927, The Thursday Club is a distinguished San Diego organization that has consistently empowered women to lead philanthropic initiatives across the region. Throughout its long and storied history, the club has remained a prominent force for change, dedicated to creating opportunities, uplifting communities and providing essential resources to those in need.

Through its variety of service projects and charitable events, The Thursday Club continues to make a profound and lasting impact, reinforcing its role as a vital force for positive change in San Diego. The club’s mission is centered on uniting women of all generations who are devoted to the gift of giving.

Benoit shared a personal experience about the rewarding nature of organizing the rummage sale, reflecting on the role of the women involved in the effort.

She said, “The first thing that comes to mind is a group of women who feel that we have opportunities to give back to the community. I don’t like to use the word ‘privileged’ in this context, but of course, we are women in a position where we can see the needs of our community and work to make it better. Whether it’s through women’s shelters, foster children, enlisted military families, seniors, or the arts—music, education—you can look at our beneficiary list and see its diversity.”

Benoit continued, “We’ve given millions of dollars to hundreds of very different organizations over our 96 years. That’s something I’m really proud of.” Reflecting on the impact of her work, she added, “Personally, when I cashier and see these families coming through—working-class families who are doing their best in life—it’s so meaningful. They bring their little kids, and they have all their needs. Some people might see it as just shopping for the year—buying new sheets, towels, clothes, and awesome toys—but it’s so much more than that.”

Benoit believes that everyone should experience what she does while volunteering, saying, “I feel like everyone should cashier at least once because it’s an intimate interaction with happiness. It’s rare that anyone is cranky when they’re shopping—they’re just so happy that we’re here and thankful for our service.”

The rummage sale, which began nearly a century ago, has grown from a small gathering of women who wanted to impact their community into a massive event that serves thousands of families every year. Benoit explained, “When I got into the club, and probably Robin as well, we were over in the Balboa Park gymnasium. Balboa Park has always been a primary focus of our gift.”

Over the years, the sale has grown too large for its original space, and in recent years, the sale moved to the Balboa Park Activity Center—a venue large enough to accommodate the tremendous turnout.

Today, the sale is an important community event where The Thursday Club can meet various needs, from estate donations to providing affordable essentials like sheets, toys, and car seats to working families.

“We not only get a lot of our members collecting the rummage, we also have members who scope out estate sales. People give us estate items that we store for the sale, and we also have community members who drive up and donate,” Benoit said.

This connection between the club and the community is what makes the event such a success. She added, “It’s such a great community-level event—we’re able to serve people by providing an affordable place for them to get what they need.”

As the rummage sale continues to grow, it also contributes significantly to sustainability efforts within the community. “That’s the name of the game, right?” Benoit said, emphasizing the importance of reducing waste. The Thursday Club encourages shoppers to purchase gently used items instead of new ones, giving new life to everything from leather jackets in excellent condition to high-quality linens and electronics. “We want to make it easy for people to find what they need without having to buy something brand new,” Benoit explained.

In addition to promoting sustainable shopping, the Thursday Club works diligently to spread the word about the sale through various channels. “We use social media, Instagram and Facebook to get the word out,” she said. “We also have flyers printed in Spanish, English and several Asian dialects to make sure we’re reaching as many communities as possible.” Word of mouth plays a major role too, with loyal customers returning year after year to shop, donate and support the cause.

At the end of the event, any unsold items are donated to organizations like Goodwill, ensuring that nothing goes to waste. “Even when we don’t sell everything, it still serves a good cause,” Benoit said. “It all gets recycled and redistributed in a way that benefits other communities.” This commitment to sustainability aligns with The Thursday Club’s broader mission, ensuring that charitable giving can also have a positive environmental impact.

Benoit said, “And, truly, there is no such thing as charity. We get just as much from it. I get emotional because the joy we see in the people we’re serving is incredible.”

As The Thursday Club looks ahead, it continues to seek new ways to strengthen its philanthropic efforts and encourage community involvement. Whether attending the annual rummage sale or participating in one of the club’s many service projects, every San Diegan can play a part in continuing this century-long tradition of giving. No worries if you missed this event, there is more to come and information can be found directly through the organization’s website.