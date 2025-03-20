Softball handily defeats USD





The offense combined for 11 hits, Bella Espinoza reached a career milestone, two-way sensation Grace Uribe twirled three brilliant innings and SDSU softball (18-10) swiftly defeated University of San Diego (14-17) 10-0 on Wednesday night at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

It only took the Aztecs five innings to put away the Toreros, improving SDSU’s record to 60-7 all-time against the cross-town rivals. SDSU has been the winner in six out of their last seven contests.

Offensive contributions were made throughout the line-up, notably from Espinoza, who went 1-3 with two stolen bases, and reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, Cali Decker, who went 2-2 with three RBI.

After reaching on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second, Espinoza swiped second on the first pitch. As she got up from the bag, the crowd and dugout roared with cheers when Espinoza was announced as SDSU softball’s all-time stolen base leader. With 67 career steals, Espinoza surpassed previous record holder Kayla Jordan.

“She’s got big goals and carries lots of expectations,” said assistant coach Kendall Fern. “The way she goes about her business is really what the cool piece of it is. Then to see the records be broken are all fruits of her labor. She is one of the best base stealers in the country.”

Espinoza would continue to add to her new record, successfully stealing her 68th base in the bottom of the third.

Decker continued her torrid stretch with an RBI double in the second and a two-RBI triple in the third.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it unless they were getting the job done before me,” stated Decker. “Just being a tribe and stringing hits together and putting together full team wins at the end of the day.”

Uribe hurled three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and picking up two strikeouts. Uribe earned the win on the night, improving her record to 5-0 on the season.

Ava Schaffel relieved Uribe, firing two perfect innings while striking out three.

“They were mixing really well and making tough pitches for their hitters,” stated Fern. “Really at the end of the day they were getting strikeouts and feeding our defense with outs.”

Softball will look to take the momentum into this weekend where they will face off against New Mexico State at home for a three game series. Game one will be on Friday at 6 p.m.