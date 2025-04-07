SDFC dominates Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 with first-half rally





San Diego FC (4-1-2) hosted Seattle Sounders FC (1-3-3) Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium, where San Diego won 3-0.

SDFC started the momentum early, scoring at the two-minute mark when captain and center-midfielder Jeppe Tverskov scored the night’s first goal. The goal came off a corner kick taken by central midfielder Luca de la Torre, who kicked the ball, passing it to left-winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. Lozano made a left-footed pass to Tverskov, who finished with a left-footed shot from the center of the box towards the bottom right corner.

“Today, I felt like getting that early goal is crucial for us for the rest of the game because we don’t need to force anything in the second half,” Tverskov said. “Even though it’s not perfect for us, we still manage to control the game, even though we don’t control the ball as much as we want.”

After Tverskov’s goal, the momentum dialed down. Neither team converted a goal, but both had opportunities to make plays.

SDFC’s offense picked up at the 41-minute mark when right winger Anders Dreyer led a fast break and passed the ball to central midfielder Aníbal Godoy. Godoy shot the ball with his left foot from the center of the box into the bottom right corner of the net.

“I think it was a very important goal for me,” Godoy said. “First goal in this jersey, in this stadium. I think the personal aspect is important, but the most important thing is what we did as a group. It’s not easy to score three goals in the first half.”

SDFC continued their lead at the 48-minute mark when Tverskov passed the ball to right back Jasper Löffelsend, who went on a fast break and then passed the ball to Lozano, who scored the final goal for the night. The goal was on a right-footed shot to the center of the box aimed at the bottom left corner of the net.

“It’s a very beautiful sensation; it was a very happy moment for me,” Lozano said. “Thank God they gave me the opportunity to start the game. I felt very good, and thank God I was able to score a goal and help my team. I thank my teammates for the opportunities that were created.”

Fans began chanting “El Chucky Lozano” as they celebrated his goal.

“Just want to thank the fans, the fans that are here are just growing and growing in their energy,” head coach Mikey Varas said. “It’s fantastic.”

It was a memorable moment for Tverskov, Godoy and Lozano, as it marked their first goals for the club.

Godoy spoke about what coach Varas told them at halftime about maintaining the lead going into the second half.

“That we continue with the same intentionality on top of Seattle,” Godoy said. “We saw that Seattle in the second half controlled the game a little bit more. But we already know that when a team is leading 3-0, the other team comes on top.”

“I think the group reacted even though we couldn’t score the fourth goal,” Godoy said. “We had the opportunity to score it, but despite everything, I think Mikey [Varas] emphasized that we had to keep the same concentration and not let what happened against LAFC happen to us [again]. I think we relaxed a little bit, and they scored those two goals, and in the end, it could have been complicated for us.”

By the end of the night, SDFC ended up with three yellow cards given to de la Torre, one for left-back Franco Negri, and one for striker Alex Mighten. Seattle Sounders only had one yellow card, awarded to central midfielder Danny Leyva. SDFC committed 22 fouls, while Seattle had 10.

SDFC goalkeeper CJ dos Santos earned a clean sheet with four saves.

The Sounders had the majority of the possession, with 56.8% to SDFC’s 43.2%. They also had more shots, attempting 14 compared to SDFC’s 10.

With this win, SDFC moved up to second place in the MLS Western Conference with 14 points, trailing by two points to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

SDFC will be away for two weeks but will return home on Saturday, April 26, to face Real Salt Lake at 4:30 p.m. in Snapdragon Stadium. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV+ through the MLS Season Pass subscription.