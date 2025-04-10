Review: “The Studio” might be one of the best shows ever





Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are a genius comedic duo. You could write a whole book about all the projects they’ve worked on together and their impact on entertainment. They have been involved in things such as “Pineapple Express,” “The Interview,” “This Is The End”, “The Boys,” “Invincible,” “Neighbors” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” just to name a few. Their new Apple TV+ series, “The Studio,” which they created along with Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, is up there with the best works of their careers.

Rogen and Goldberg are directing all ten episodes, and Rogen is also the star of the show. He portrays Matt Remick, a newly appointed head of a film production company, and the show follows his various escapades in his new position as he tries to navigate all the ins and outs of making movies.

As of the time I’m writing this, I have only seen three episodes of this show. If the rest of the season is as good as the first three episodes, this might become one of my favorite shows I’ve ever seen.

The first episode, ‘The Promotion,’ features Rogen’s character Matt getting the studio head job. Matt is quickly established as a major film fan and a believer in auteurism, whereas a lot of his peers focus their attention on intellectual property and current trends. This conflict comes to a head when he is offered the studio head position, as long as he can green-light a movie based on the Kool-Aid Man. With appearances from actors such as Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston and even Martin Scorsese, I was blown away at how hilarious and amazing this episode was.

Ike Barinholtz, Seth Rogen and Martin Scorsese in “The Studio,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

I thought there was no way the rest of the show could follow up the quality of the first episode, but I was pleasantly surprised. The second episode might be even better than the first, which is insane considering how much I enjoyed the first.

The second episode, ‘The Oner,’ follows Rogen’s character (along with Ike Barinholtz’s character) doing a set visit amid filmmaker Sarah Polley (playing herself) attempting to capture a complex one-shot take. Rogen’s character cannot help but overstep and constantly cause disruptions on set, and I was on the edge of my seat the entire time as the crew desperately does everything can to ensure they get the shot they need. Additionally, the entire episode itself is a one-shot, and I can tell you this is the most anxious I have been watching television in a long time (probably since the “Fishes” episode from “The Bear” season two).

I am just so captivated by “The Studio.” I am a sucker for movies and television that revolve around making movies or television; some of my favorite films of the decade so far have been “Nope,” “Babylon,” “The Fabelmans” and “The Fall Guy.” Also, I love being up-to-date on what’s happening in the world of entertainment, so I am definitely the target audience for an inside baseball comedy about studio executives.

However, I think this series has universal appeal, and I find the show to be really great. If I end up loving the rest of the season as much as the first two episodes, I could definitely see this show becoming one of my all-time favorites and I knew I had to write about it.

Between shows like “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso,” “Severance” and now “The Studio,” Apple TV+ continues to prove that they’re one of the best in the streaming game, if not the very best.

“The Studio” is currently streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing weekly. Go check it out!