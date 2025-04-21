Aztecs outslug Boise State 10-8 behind Quinn Waiki’s two-homer night in Mountain West firefight





The power of the Mountain West was on full display Friday night in SDSU’s (28-15, 12-6 MW) narrow victory over Boise State (29-15, 8-6 MW). The two teams hit a combined six home runs in the affair, with two players logging multi-home-run performances. The win was much needed for the Aztecs after they were pummeled 9-0 in the previous night’s series opener.

The bats came out searching for revenge, scoring in the first inning on Boise starter Julianne Rose. The run came home courtesy of some great base running by speedy senior Bella Espinoza and timely hitting from catcher Cali Decker. But the single was just the appetizer.

In the top of the third, the Aztec offense exploded, scoring seven. Back-to-back singles by Angie Yellen and Bella Espinoza got the rally brewing. Julie Holcomb answered with runners in scoring position, singling and bringing home two runs in the process. The Aztecs kept the pressure going, putting another runner on before Jazmin Williams hit her fourth home run of the year, making the score 6-0 SDSU. Consequently, Boise decided to tap into the bullpen, bringing out reliever Abby Dowell. Despite the change, the third-inning longball was not done quite yet. Freshman Quinn Waiki joined in on the fun, blasting her own two-run shot to center, giving the Aztecs a commanding 8-0 lead.

SDSU looked to nail down their early lead, giving the ball to ace Cece Cellura. She pitched two scoreless frames before shockingly being replaced in the third by Dee Dee Hernandez. Hernandez got into trouble immediately, allowing a single in her first batter faced. That single turned into a four-run inning for the Broncos, highlighted by a historic RBI single by Sophia Knight. Knight’s single etched her in the history books as the Mountain West single-season hit leader.

Despite maintaining the lead, there was reason for concern. After a scoreless fourth by Hernandez, SDSU elected to return back to Cellura. The move backfired. Back-back singles into right field set the table for power hitting first baseman Makenzie Butt. She responded promptly, going yard to narrow the score to 8-6. Cellura’s struggles were not over. Despite giving up just one home run all year long, she gave up another long ball to the Broncos on the next batter, making it a one-run game.

With Boise State muscling its way back into the game, SDSU had to secure some insurance. They found it in the form of Quinn Waiki yet again. Waiki hit her second homer of the night in the top of the sixth to give the Aztecs some much-needed breathing room, placing the score at 10-7.

Waiki’s contributions felt even more important in the bottom of the seventh when Makenzie Butt clubbed her second home-run of the night. Even with the scratching and clawing, Cellura induced a clutch double play to end the game.

SDSU returns home for a two-game series against current No. 12/13-ranked Arizona at SDSU Softball Stadium. The teams are scheduled to face off at 6 p.m. on Friday night and 12 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.