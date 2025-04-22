Skip to Content
April 22
Julian, CA: un viaje de un día para relajarse del estrés escolar
April 22
Cartoon: The crazy state of U.S. politics
April 22
San Diego unveils first-ever cannabis lounge in National City for 4/20 weekend
April 21
San Diego Mojo outlast Thrill in five-set thriller behind Bedart-Ghani’s breakout night
April 21
Aztecs flip the script with Coach Lewis' playful, culture-driven spring showcase
April 21
Fangirl all grown up: Vanessa Chan takes on the music industry
April 21
No. 21 SDSU falls short 18-16 in Harper Cup shootout to No. 13 UCSD
April 21
From dorm room to SDSU staple: Morgan Linglet’s 0.5 Collectives builds a sense of community through vintage style
April 21
Aztecs outslug Boise State 10-8 behind Quinn Waiki’s two-homer night in Mountain West firefight
April 20
JMS students embark on a journey to China
Cartoon: The crazy state of U.S. politics
by
Luna Jane Munesaleum
,
Graphics Editor
•
April 22, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
A scene that depicts a array of unfortunate events captioned by current struggles occuring in the United States such as investors losing stock and government shutdowns. The rest of the world and the working class watch from afar.
More to Discover
