The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec

Cartoon: The crazy state of U.S. politics

by Luna Jane Munesaleum, Graphics EditorApril 22, 2025
A scene that depicts a array of unfortunate events captioned by current struggles occuring in the United States such as investors losing stock and government shutdowns. The rest of the world and the working class watch from afar.
