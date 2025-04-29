A New Era: 25-year-old Caleb Davis is redefining college management at SDSU





On March 10, San Diego State University appointed Caleb Davis to be its first-ever general manager, signaling a strategic shift in navigating the evolving landscape of college athletics.

Davis is among the youngest general managers in college athletics, sharing a job title with the likes of Steph Curry, Michael Lombardi, Adrian Wojnarowski, Ron Rivera, and Andrew Luck.

“Very thankful to have such a cerebral and smart young man in Caleb on board with us,” said SDSU football head coach Sean Lewis in a media availability session on April 8. “He’s smart, he’s innovative, he’s flexible, and he’s going to be like water and go with the flow here in this ever-changing environment that we’re in.”

A role once seen as a borrowed concept from their professional counterparts, collegiate general managers have now become essential.

Historically, roster construction falls on the shoulders of head coaches and their recruiting staff. But as college sports have grown in complexity, so has the need for a strategist to facilitate the game within the game.

The modern general manager is a combination of an analyst, negotiator, and visionary. They compile recruiting data, find talent through the FBS portal and high school ranks, and create rosters.

With the growth of the NCAA transfer portal, acquiring and retaining players is a year-round endeavor. Another layer is added by Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), requiring not only a football mind but an understanding of branding, media, and finance.

“Staffs have gotten bigger. Recruiting is more complicated with transfers and the portal and all of that,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Sept. 8, 2020, in a Sports Illustrated article. “Why would we not have general managers? They do in the NFL.”

At the young age of 25, some skepticism may surround Davis’s ability. The doubts can be calmed fairly quickly when you understand his pedigree.

Davis’s introduction to college football began at Cincinnati from 2017-2020, working as a student assistant. He worked under current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and current USC general manager Chad Bowden. Davis’ relationship with Freeman and Bowden has been instrumental in his development.

“He (Chad Bowden) is one of my best friends in the world, and he has taught me a lot in this realm over the years,” Davis said. “Just the whole core of people that have helped me develop into who I am. Chad has been a big piece, and Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame is like family to me.”

In 2024, Davis worked as the director of recruiting at Notre Dame. Working alongside his mentors, Freeman and Bowden, they brought the Fighting Irish to a national championship game. He now comes to The Mesa, looking to bring that same success.

Davis will oversee roster management, financial allocation, scouting, and recruitment. He will be the main point of contact for all NIL partnerships, managing player contract negotiations, agent communications, and financial packages.

Davis’s vision for the Aztecs is to be ahead of the curve in this new collegiate landscape. Regarding NIL spending, Davis plans to prioritize SDSU.

“The biggest thing is being innovative and being a leader in the space,” Davis said. “Again, whether that be the NIL program, budgeting, and just forward thinking and being adaptable.”

“It starts with retaining the guys that have poured their blood, sweat, and tears into this program,” he continued. “Whatever you have left over to enhance the roster, you budget.”

This forward-thinking, coupled with Davis’ past success at Notre Dame, was the main attraction for Lewis. The hope is to take pieces of those experiences and apply them in a mold that fits San Diego State and pushes the Aztecs into future contention.

“He’s shown that he has a plan to be fiscally responsible to maximize each dollar”, said Lewis. “Not only from the administration but from the private sector as well, so we can use our money in the most cost-effective way and to build a championship caliber roster year in and year out.”

The Aztecs are primed to leap into contention. They have the head coach, the roster, the stadium, and now the bright-minded general manager. In their final year of the Mountain West, this season will be a sneak peek at what is to come for their future in the Pac-12.

“It’s something where when we look back three to five years from now, we’re going to be like, oh my gosh, I didn’t realize San Diego State had it like that,” said Davis.