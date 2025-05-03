A guide to Eurrailing Europe





Last summer, I spent five weeks backpacking through 10 different countries in Europe. When people find out, the first question usually revolves around how I did it. This is the answer: Eurrailing.

The Eurail pass is a pass that allows users to utilize the trains throughout Europe through one inclusive pass. Europe is connected through trains that run through almost every city in the region, making the Eurail pass an easy way to utilize multiple countries via the trains.

To have the adventure with the most care for your wallet, a few basics include staying in hostels, shopping at local grocery stores, and prioritizing which activities you want to spend money on in each location.

With all that being said, here is my guide to backpacking Europe.

Pack Light!

Long skirts, beautiful dresses, high heels, all these sound great for a European vacation. Think again before you pack for a summer in Europe. Europe’s cobbled streets make wheels not ideal for luggage. I recommend backpacking and doing it lightly.

Prior to my trip I thought my 15 lb. backpack would be perfect for the summer. I was wrong. I wish I brought way less stuff with me, as even something as light as 15 lb. can feel very heavy when you have to carry it for two hours while you walk to the hostel.

I recommend you only pack three or four days of clothes and one pair of walking shoes. I made the mistake of packing a week’s worth of clothes and was happy for the options, but dreaded stuffing it all into my backpack every other day when it was time to change cities.

To amend this pack as light as possible, and remember that you can do laundry when you are there!

Read the Reviews for Hostels!

When picking a place to sleep for the night in Europe, a hostel is usually the cheapest option. Not all hostels are created equal, however. Some have A.C., a quiet clientele, and comfortable beds. Some hostels however have the exact opposite.

To avoid staying somewhere you regret, always check the reviews for the hostel before booking. I recommend Hostelworld.com as you are able to not only book the hostel through the website but also chat with other travellers staying at the hostel to learn if it is worth your time and money.

Go to Lake Bled!

Europe has some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. When backpacking you have the opportunity to see lots of this amazing scenery. Eurrailing brings you through many amazing cities.

I recommend however taking a break from the cities and exploring some lesser known places. One place I visited that I wish we spent more time in was Lake Bled in Slovenia.

To escape the bustling city for a night was a great break. Lake Bled is a gorgeous place that provides a great escape from the major cities of Berlin, London and Rome.

Lake Bled features hikes, swims and boat experiences that all help to make it one of the most adventurous locations in Europe.

Eat Where the Locals Eat!

When in Italy, people will stop you on the street and tell you to eat at their restaurant. they speak perfect English, they have a menu with pictures, and it seems amazing. Wrong. This is not where you want to eat.

Instead of falling for this tourist trap and being charged a high price for mediocre food, eat where the locals eat. Go a few streets off the beaten path and look for a restaurant with largely locals.

If the waitstaff does not try to herd you through the door that is usually a good sign. If the menu is in the local language and you have to pull out Google Translate to read the menu that is also a good sign that the food is authentic.

Chances are if you think you are paying too much for a meal you are correct and the food won’t live up to the price.

In Italy most local restaurants close between lunch and dinner, opening back up around 7:30-8:00 p.m. This is normal for the region as they eat meals later in the day. If a restaurant is open for dinner around 5:30 p.m. it probably is not authentic.

See the Toursity Stuff!

I know it may sound cheesy but the touristy stuff is touristy for a reason. Even if you feel ridiculous being herded around in a large tour group with a flag and audio guide the experience will be worth it.

Exploring destinationslike The Colosseum, The Berlin Wall, Buckingham Palace, Pompeii, the Acropolis are all extremely touristy things to do. This is because they are impressive things to see that you shouldn’t miss out on while you are in the area.

Yes, it is fun to go off the beaten track and visit lesser known sites, but that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the touristy stuff just because it is popular.

So, embrace being a tourist! Put on your audio guide and your sunglasses and get out that camera because you didn’t travel all the way to Europe to be too cool to enjoy the moment!