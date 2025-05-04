Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
The San Diego FC frontera throws their drinks in celebration after midfielder Onni Valakari scores SDFC’s fourth goal of the game against FC Dallas on May 3, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Sam Nichols
San Diego FC dominates FC Dallas, 5-0
An energetic home crowd saw four different goal scorers, ending San Diego FC’s 3-game losing streak with a statement.
by
Sam Nichols
,
Photographer
•
May 4, 2025
Categories:
Photo
Gallery
•
9 Photos
Sam Nichols
San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino beats FC Dallas midfielder Luciano Acosta to the header on May 3, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
0
