Aztecs finish regular season on a high note, defeating San Jose State in walk-off fashion





Saturday’s midday matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs (33-16, 16-6 MW) and San Jose State Spartans (22-27, 9-13 MW) was a jam-packed conference clash, resulting in the Aztecs topping the Spartans 5-4.

Before the first pitch was thrown, San Diego State softball honored its six seniors: Bella Espinoza, Kate Farren, Cali Decker, Grace Uribe, Sav Adams and Dee Dee Hernandez. All six seniors caught ceremonial first pitches from their parents and Uribe elegantly belted out The Star-Spangled Banner before the game.

“Getting a win is big,” said SDSU head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz when asked what winning on Senior Day means to her. “It does not define your season, but it does make for a celebratory mood heading into all of the celebrations and [other festivities].”

The Aztecs got on the board almost immediately thanks to Angie Yellen’s two-out RBI single, bringing in Julie Holcomb from second base.

In the home half of the second inning, Espinoza followed Yellen’s lead as she laid a masterful bunt down and drove in freshman Quinn Waiki. The two runs accrued by SDSU’s offense were enough to force San Jose State’s starting pitcher, senior Mia Reynolds, out of the game after just two innings.

Hernandez started in the circle for the Scarlet and Black and, like her offense, was off to a hot start. She retired the first five Spartan hitters in order, allowing for a smooth first two innings.

Hernandez almost cruised through her third inning of work, but a two-out solo home run from Spartans junior Ahmiya Noriega complicated things. Noriega’s solo shot cut the Aztecs’ lead in half heading into the bottom of the third.

SDSU went down silently in their half of the third as Spartans reliever Ava Conti nearly struck out the side.

Uribe replaced Hernandez in the circle to begin the fourth inning. Uribe, unlike Hernandez, did not get off to a successful start. San Jose State junior Shay McDowell teed off on Uribe, scoring both herself and senior Aubrie Thomas. McDowell’s home run whittled away the Aztecs’ one-run cushion and put the Spartans up 3-2.

Gallery • 10 Photos Christie Yeung San Diego State pinch runner Kate Farren (10) slides in as the winning run against San Jose State on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at SDSU Softball Stadium, Calif.

The fifth inning presented the same challenge to Uribe that she could not overcome in the fourth: get outs. Senior Taylor Squires pinch-hit for sophomore Haley Reeve and struck an RBI base knock right back up the box, scoring Noriega and doubling the Spartans’ lead. Uribe was unable to finish the fifth inning and was relieved by sophomore Cece Cellura.

The Aztecs’ bats were dormant in their half of the fifth but were reawakened in the sixth. Uribe pounded a double down the right field foul line, driving in freshman Mia Rodriguez and pulling SDSU to within one run of the lead.

Cellura calmly navigated the top of the seventh inning and, most importantly, did not allow any more runs; her efficiency set the stage for an SDSU final-inning comeback.

Sophomore Jazmin Williams turned a single into a double, proving vital for the Aztecs. Yellen capitalized on Williams’ hustle, driving her home and knotting the contest up at 4-4.

“One of our mantras all year has been havoc,” stated Coach Nuveman Deniz. “[Williams] rounded [first base] with every intention of going to [second base] and the left fielder did not think she was going to go and was caught by surprise. That is what havoc does, that is what speed does.”

Coach Nuveman Deniz opted for more speed and havoc when she pinch-ran Farren for Yellen. Shannon Cunningham popped out, which set the scene for a Hollywood-like ending at SDSU Softball Stadium. Decker relished the spotlight, piercing a single to right center field. Farren narrowly evaded the tag and was safe at home, capping off a rollercoaster of a Senior Day for the Aztecs.

SDSU’s 5-4 walk-off victory made for an unforgettable celebration for the team’s seniors. Also, Saturday’s win extends the Aztecs’ winning streak to four games.

Since taking over as head coach on the Mesa, Stacey Nuveman Deniz has never lost to San Jose State (14-0) and has never lost on Senior Day (4-0).

Concluding conference play on a four-game win streak means that the Aztecs locked up the No. 2 seed for the Mountain West Tournament and will have a bye in round one. They will play the winner of the Fresno State-San Jose State game at SDSU Softball Stadium at 6 p.m. on Thursday.