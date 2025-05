Las telenovelas que marcaron nuestra niñez y moldearon cómo vemos la sociedad

Lesley Garcia is in her second year at San Diego State University double majoring in Journalism emphasis in Advertising and Critical Film Studies. She’s currently an active member of Upsilon Kappa Delta, a multicultural sorority, and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. She’s originally from Pico Rivera and has so far enjoyed exploring San Diego. Some of her favorite places to visit are Coronado, Balboa Park, Seaport Village, and Birch Aquarium just to name a few. When she’s feeling adventurous you’ll find her trying out new foods from different cultures. She always enjoyed writing but never truly embraced it until coming to SDSU. Unsure of what her future holds she hopes to continue telling stories through writing, the use of multimedia or even make a documentary. However, she would love to one day be a writer or sports commentator for the FIFA World Cup.