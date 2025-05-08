Skip to Content
May 8
Rising star Chase Shakur brings fresh R&B and “WONDERLOVE” to San Diego
May 8
SDSU class recommendations based on books
May 8
Editorial Cartoon: How Hungry?
May 8
Development deal sparks lawsuit and council turmoil in National City
May 7
Las telenovelas que marcaron nuestra niñez y moldearon cómo vemos la sociedad
May 7
Senior Farewell: Jacob Houseman
May 6
Senior Farewell: David Rosas
May 6
Senior farewell: Hannah Psalma Ramirez
May 5
Senior Farewell: Jacob Fogelstrom
May 5
Trinity Armstrong lifts SD Wave FC to dramatic 2-1 victory over Bay FC
Editorial Cartoon: How Hungry?
by
Luna Jane Munesaleum
,
Graphics Editor
•
May 8, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
A carrot mascot from the app, “Carrot.” stands beside a horse-student who says “Man, I am so hungry”. In the next panel the carrot mascot looks concerned with a sign that exclaims “How Hungry…?” This is a commentary of the frequent presence of this mascot on SDSU’s campus this past 2024-2025 school year. (Luna Jane Munesaleum)
