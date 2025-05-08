San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Editorial Cartoon: How Hungry?

by Luna Jane Munesaleum, Graphics EditorMay 8, 2025
A carrot mascot from the app, “Carrot.” stands beside a horse-student who says “Man, I am so hungry”. In the next panel the carrot mascot looks concerned with a sign that exclaims “How Hungry…?” This is a commentary of the frequent presence of this mascot on SDSU’s campus this past 2024-2025 school year. (Luna Jane Munesaleum)
