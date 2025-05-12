Benito Skinner talks “Overcompensating”





Benito Skinner, also known online as Benny Drama, has teamed up with A24 and Amazon MGM Studios for the new ensemble comedy series “Overcompensating.”

Executive produced by Charli XCX and Jonah Hill, and very much inspired by Skinner’s life, the series follows a college freshman named Benny (played by Skinner) who is a closeted former football player and homecoming king. He quickly becomes friends with another freshman named Carmen (played by Wally Baram), who was an outsider in high school and is currently determined to fit in by any means possible. With occasional guidance from Benny’s older sister Grace and her boyfriend Peter (played by Mary Beth Barone and Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen balance a variety of hilarious and personal situations while trying to find out who they really are.

Upon the release of “Overcompensating,” I attended a virtual college press roundtable for the series, in which Skinner was present. He answered questions from many different college journalists. When it was my turn, I asked him about creating a show based on his own life. Obviously, the lead character is extremely similar to Skinner and is so grounded in his personal experiences, but I wanted to know if Skinner felt like any parts of him and his life show up in any other characters in the ensemble.

“Yeah, of course,” Skinner told me. “But I think I almost wanted that for the audience, too. That people can watch it and be like, oh, I kinda do feel like Carmen there, or Grace or Peter-I would hope maybe you don’t feel that way, but maybe a little bit. If you do, you know, let’s look internally. Let’s figure that out.”

“I think no matter what, I think a little bit of me will seep in. Maybe less once we had the actors in there, and I got to see who was playing it and the way that they played it, I think was so inspiring. And then it just feels like the voice becomes even sharper, and it’s so inspiring as a writer to have the actor in. You’re just like, oh, I know their wheelhouse, but I also know what will be shocking for them.”

Skinner told me about a scene in the fifth episode where the character Grace, as played by Mary Beth Barone, shows up at a house wearing an Alice Cullen wig. Skinner thought this was very amusing (or as he called it, ‘delicious’) and hilariously cited that as an example of something he himself would probably do.



“I think maybe at the top [the other characters are like me], but then once you kinda find these characters, I feel like less and less,” Skinner concluded. “And I think just because Benny is so me in so many ways, I don’t know how inspired I was by myself anymore.”

“Overcompensating” releases on May 15th on Prime Video.