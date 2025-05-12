Senior Farewell: Maddie Cadena





My love for journalism started early. In fourth grade, I knew this was the path I wanted to take. And by fifth grade, I was already interviewing Sabrina Carpenter (yes, seriously).

That moment confirmed it for me: storytelling was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

A couple of years later, in seventh grade, I visited California for the first time. I remember telling myself, “One day, I’m going to go to college here.” Fast forward to my senior year of high school, I applied to San Diego State University’s journalism program and got in.

It felt like my dreams were actually coming true.

When I first started at SDSU, I was nervous to join anything. I almost didn’t. I even missed the Daily Aztec’s first sports section meeting. But thanks to my mom, who kept pushing (okay, bugging) me to follow through, I decided to reach out anyway.

And shoutout to Morgan Prickett and Justin Cox, for literally moving the sports meeting time back half an hour just so I could make it. That small act of kindness truly made me who I am today.

From the moment I started writing and reporting, I was hooked. I loved it all. I loved the adrenaline of sports games, the interviewing and the storytelling. That same semester, I joined the multimedia team and started appearing on weekly live shows, which made me realize how much I wanted to be on air.

By the end of my first year, I applied to be the Broadcast Live Producer. I got the role and spent my sophomore year helping produce live shows with Rosalie Burich, who made it such a fun and rewarding experience. That same year, I also served as president of NAHJ, which gave me leadership skills and a community I’ll always be grateful for.

Then came the Editor-in-Chief opportunity. I’ll never forget sitting in an airport in Thailand after a JMS study abroad trip, talking with Sumaia about whether or not I should apply. She was so encouraging and helped me realize I could actually do it.

So I applied.

I interviewed on Zoom in front of 18 people (which was crazy), and that same day, I got the position. In the next few weeks, I was interviewing people for my board… all within three days. It was chaotic, exciting and truly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

This past year as EIC has been everything. The Daily Aztec and the School of Journalism and Media Studies brought so many amazing people into my life, people I may never have met otherwise.

I’m so thankful for the lifelong friendships I’ve made, both on campus and across the world, from China to Thailand.

To SDSU, thank you. Thank you for the experiences, the growth and the people. Thank you to the organizations that shaped me, The Daily Aztec, NAHJ, Kappa Delta, JMS, College Panhellenic and so many more.

Now I’ll be heading to Dayton, Ohio. You heard that right… This New Yorker is headed to the Midwest for a full-time producing position, where I’ll produce my own show.

Though this is a big change, I’m more than ready. SDSU prepared me for my career in so many ways, other than school, but rather the experiences I’ve learned from myself and others.

I’ll miss this place more than I’ll ever be able to say. I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.

SDSU, you truly changed my life, and I’ll love you forever.









