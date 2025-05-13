MojoPin: SDSU’s grunge revivalists are just getting started





The backyard shook with bass and high energy. By 8:45 p.m., MojoPin’s first show with more than 300 people was packed, practically shoulder to shoulder in a single backyard, dancing and shouting lyrics.

That night was the unofficial start to something great for MojoPin, an SDSU-born band, giving new life to 90s grunge with a bit of a modern twist. What started out as a garage jam session, shortly turned into viral TikToks, original music and a mini tour across California. Now they’re riding the momentum that most college bands only dream about.

Their journey was unexpected, as the group of mutual friends were initially bound together over their shared love for music, only to become best friends along the way. Their first following was rooted in a series of viral TikTok videos, where their covers of Pearl Jam songs showed lead singer Dave Euell’s strikingly similar voice to Eddie Vedder’s.

The band’s strong off-stage chemistry shines through in their performances as they encapsulate an impossible energy to ignore. New to their music career, the group already has a signature sound—a mix of ’90s grunge and modern rock—and they have begun to develop a following of their own.

“We are not a cover band,” drummer Gunner Keeling said firmly. “We started out with covers as a way to gain traction, but we have grown into something original. Our music speaks for itself.”

“One day you’re playing at a local house show right in the college area, and the next day you’re playing your demos for people who have worked with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd,” Euell said, laughing at how quickly things took off.

For Gunnar Keeling, the band’s drummer, music has always been his true calling.

“Music has always been what I wanted to do. My parents encouraged me to get a degree, but music has always been what I have cared most about,” Keeling admitted.“This band is what I am most passionate about and where I want to be.”

Regardless of their musical chemistry, the members of MojoPin came from different musical backgrounds, but still have one thing in common: they love rock ‘n’ roll.

“We have all been into music since we were really young,” Harris said. “It’s who we are.”

MojoPin’s music is heavily influenced by grunge sounds of the ’90s and the “dad rock” genre, but they are not just rearranging old songs.

“Bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam have influenced us all in different ways. Now we get to take that energy and give it our own spin,” Keeling said. “My biggest musical influence throughout my life has been Tool.”

Euell even has a Guns N’ Roses tribute tattoo to his greatest musical inspiration.

Their chords stand apart from the typical college indie band playing at backyard parties. Their music is energetic, surprising and different.

“There have been times where we just totally shocked the crowd,” Harris said. “Our stuff is not what people initially expect, and I think a lot of that is what draws them in.”

With the release of their first two singles, “Give it a Shot and Too Blind” —which can be listened to on Spotify or Apple Music— the band is taking their music to a whole new level.

“We put our hearts into these songs,” Euell said. “They are completely original. It’s a reflection of who we are as a band, experiences we have been through, and who we are as individuals.”

In recent weeks, MojoPin completed its first mini-tour, traveling from San Diego to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

“We had no idea what to expect, but we were playing three shows in three days in a van. It was chaotic and so much fun—it was everything we wanted,”Harris said. “This is what we have been working for. We are living our dream.”

As graduation approaches for some band members, they are beyond excited for the future.

“We’re not stopping, we’re all in. This is what we’re meant to do. There’s no Plan B,” Harris added.

MojoPin’s rise is fascinating because of the undeniable bond between the band members. Their friendship and chemistry that they share offstage directly translate to their high-energy performances that get the crowds wild.

“We are like a family,” Keeling said. “That is one of the things that makes our shows so special.”

Looking to the future as the 2025 school year comes to a close, the band reflects on one of their very first shows, where it all began. “

We just threw a huge backyard show one night, not knowing how many people would show up,” Harris recalled. “By 8:45, there were like 300 or 400 people in my backyard. It was insane.”

That night marked a turning point for the band—not just in relation to crowd size, but in terms of their momentum. From there on out, things just kept picking up. A spontaneous show turned into a full-time project for this group. A combination of their live energy, inventive shows, and remarkable song choices helped them develop a loyal following both on and off campus.

Now, they are thinking far beyond the backyard. After going viral on TikTok, the band caught the attention of major managers whose company represents artists like Metro Boomin and The Weeknd. They have since started working with a team of shadow producers—industry professionals who help guide this new band on their journey into stardom, offering them advice while still letting them stay true to their vision.

“They really get our sound and don’t try to change who we are,” Euell said. “It’s like having a safety net while still jumping as far as we can.”

With this growing support network, the band is entering a new and exciting chapter. The unfiltered energy that once filled their first backyard show has not faded, it has just evolved. “We are still doing the same thing we always have,” Keeling said. “Now the stages are just bigger.

With a long list of venues that they will be performing at this summer, MojoPin is preparing for their biggest season yet. Follow their journey on Instagram – and be sure to see a show live while you still can.